‘Pretty Okafor, PMAN President’s impostor GUILTY of Contempt of Court and liable to be committed to Prison’-National Industrial Court of Nigeria

…Musician faces three Warrant Arrests, now in hiding after been served at his house located at 14a Fadeyi street, off Obafemi Awolowo way, Ikeja, Lagos

*Form 48, Suite No: NICN/LA/272/2015 dated January 21, 2019 reads: “unless Pretty Okafor obeys the judgment of paragraph 6 (III) of the Consent Judgment of Honorable Justice O.A. Obaseki-Osagahe, refrain himself from parading himself as a PMAN National officer, he’s guilty of Contempt of the court”

* ‘Further take notice that the act of parading yourself as the President of PMAN contrary to the valid and subsisting judgment of Court dated 20th September 2017 amounts to CONTEMPT of Court for which you will be liable to be committed to prison should you hold yourself out as the PMAN’s President henceforth’-Court Registrar 1, Olafolasade Opeyemi

* ‘Zone 2 Police, Inspector General’s team, State Security Services cannot locate his official address’-INVESTIGATION

* ‘I am suing Pretty Okafor for lying, defamation. I am not a NEC member so I have no business in organizing any delegate meeting as he recently alleged. Those around him like Zaki, Sony Nneji and Muma Gee in Port Harcourt will also be liable for association and conspiracy’-Tee Mac Omatshola, former PMAN President

BY TUTU ORIADE/ENTERTAINMENT REPORTER & CHUBA ADIOGBE/JUDICIAL REPORTER, Naija Standard Newspaper

A NIGERIAN MUSICIAN, PRETTY OKAFOR who parades himself as President of Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria, PMAN, in the nation’s entertainment industry has been chided by the Nigerian Industrial Court for laying claim to the leadership stool as the had been disrobed as an ‘impostor’ based on the constitutionality of Nigerian court, as his fake official office located at 14a Fadeyi street, off Obafemi Awolowo way, Ikeja, Lagos had been served already.

Okafor who has been described by few security sources to be in hiding as men of Nigerian Police Zone 2, Inspector General’s team, State Security Services had been making moves to have him arrested for parading himself as PMAN President in violation of valid, subsisting judgment of Court which date back to 20th September 2017 amounting to CONTEMPT of Court for which he is liable to be committed to prison, but he (Okafor) has gone into hiding.

According to Suite No: NICN/LA/272/2015 dated January 21, 2019 which reads: “unless Pretty Okafor obeys the judgment of paragraph 6 (III) of the Consent Judgment of Honorable Justice O.A. Obaseki-Osagahe, refrain himself from parading himself as a PMAN National officer, he’s guilty of Contempt of the court.”

Confirming this development Registrar 1 in Nigerian Industrial Court of Nigeria, Olafolasade Opeyemi said: “Further take notice that the act of parading yourself as the President of PMAN contrary to the valid and subsisting judgment of Court dated 20th September 2017 amounts to CONTEMPT of Court for which you will be liable to be committed to prison should you hold yourself out as the PMAN’s President henceforth.”

Rather than face the court, heed to court advise, Naija Standard gathered that Okafor is still holding himself out in Nigeria as PMAN President and he is still being sought after by law enforcement agencies as three warrant arrests are still outstanding on his head.

Meanwhile, Okafor alleged few weeks ago in a press statement on social media that multiple, award-wining flutist, and former President of PMAN had been on forefront of staging a delegate conference in Lagos, which reads: “Our attention is drawn to an information going around on social media about PMAN hosting a Delegates Conference at a secret location in Lagos on the 15th of January 2019, be advised that this information is false and it’s illegal as the PMAN national working committee has not approved such an event. Moreover, we learned from credible sources that this misinformation is being propagated by a former PMAN President TEEMAC ITSELI who is currently under criminal investigation for diverting 8.5 Hectares of landed property awarded to PMAN by the Federal Government. PMAN members are advised not to regard the falsehood, there will be no illegal delegates conference as the Police Authority and other relevant security agencies have been notified and alerted.”

In reaction, Tee Mac said: “He is a fraudster and will vomit it out the 100 million Naira he took fraudulently from companies! I am suing Pretty Okafor for lying, defamation. I am not a NEC member so I have no business in organizing any delegate meeting as he recently alleged. Those around him like Zaki, Sony Nneji and Muma Gee in Port Harcourt will also be liable because of association and conspiracy.”