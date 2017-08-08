BREAKING NEWS:

SEUN KUTI Embarks on WORLD MUSIC CONCERT to United States…Takes EGYPT’80 Band on Afrobeat performance Tour

HISTORY IS ABOUT TO BE MADE IN AMERICA’S LONE STATE, TEXAS, AS SEUN ANIKULAPO KUTI, youngest son of legendary Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti embarks on a World Music Concert with plans to take Afrobeat on global tour to United States. He will be on the trip with the Egypt’80 Band.

Our investigation confirmed that Seun chose Texas his first destination since this state consist of the highest percentage of Nigerians in resident in United States. From Austin to Dallas, Houston to Arlington, and other major cities in Texas, Nigerians have the highest number of residents among Africans living in the state.

Going by the plannedd program, venue of this first show is slated for: Trees Dallas, 2709 Elm St, Dallas, Texas 75226 in Texas Wednesday, September 27 at 8 PM – 11:59 PM CDT, while Chicago, Washington DC, Other cities are on the list. Doors are to open for this show: 8:00 PM, as show start: 8:30 PM for All Ages. Ticket has been pegged at $20 per Head and can be purchased at: www.ticketfly.com

Seun who has spent most of his life preserving and extending his father’s political and musical legacy as the leader of Egypt 80, plans to play from the rich music repertoire of ‘Abami Eda’, which translates ‘Strange One.’ Information we are receiving confirms that Seun who recently received ‘Naija Standard Afrobeat Musician of the Year’ will be playing some popular tunes of Fela, including: ‘Water’, ‘Zombie’, ‘Yellow Fever’, ‘Ayakata’ and lots more.

In between his performance in Texas, he will be dishing out yabis, reflecting on the socio-ecomonic ills in the Nigerian society so that Nigerians in the diaspora would know exactly the challenges that average Nigerians back home are facing.

This Fela’s son will also be playing some of his tunes from his album titled ‘Many Things’, to perform: ‘Fire Dance’, Don’t Give that S..t to me’, ‘Think Afrika’, Many Things’, ‘Mosquito Song’, ‘Na Oil’, ‘African Problems.’

For the records, this youngest son of Fela was born in early 1983. He showed interest in his father’s music from the age of five, and at nine began opening Fela’s shows, singing a select group of songs with Egypt 80 before his dad took the stage. As a developing saxophonist and percussionist, he entered the formal ranks of the band before he was 12. Fela passed in 1997, and Seun, in fulfillment of his father’s wishes, assumed the mantle as head of Egypt 80; he has run it ever since. During his teens, Kuti divided his time between the band and school, participating in African Football. From the time he was 18 years, he has never looked back as music graduate and leader of Fela’s Egypt’80 Band.

His 2008 debut album, ‘Many Things’, was produced by Martin Meissonnier, who had already produced two albums for his father. About three quarters of the current Egypt 80 line-up consists of musicians that not only played with Fela Kuti, but often were arrested and harassed alongside the founder of the Afrobeat movement.

Live sets consist of both new material and originals from Seun’s father. Since during his lifetime, Fela Kuti had never performed any songs live on stage which he had recorded in the studio, this is the first chance for many long-time fans to enjoy classics like Shuffering and Shmiling, Colonial Mentality and Army Arrangement in a live setting. A new studio album called ‘From Africa with Fury: Rise’ was released on 5 April 2011. It was recorded in London, produced by Brian Eno, John Reynolds and Seun himself.

Seun is featured in Calle 13’s song “Todo se mueve” (Everything Moves), on their 2010 album Entren los que quieran. He participated actively in the ‘Occupy Nigeria’ protests against the fuel subsidy removal policy of President Goodluck Jonathan in his native Nigeria, in January 2012.

Seun is happily married to girlfriend turned wife, Yetunde George Ademiluyi. They welcomed a baby girl on 16 December 2013 and named her Ifafunmike Adara Anikulapo-kuti.

Seun and the Egypt 80 Orchestra had evergreen performance at Celebrate Brooklyn 2011. Prospect Park, Brooklyn, NY and In 2014, Seun was given an honorary invitation to perform live for the first time at the Industry Nite.