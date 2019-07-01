BREAKING NEWS:

South African Police Services Step up Plans to Arrest GRACE MUGABE, Former First Lady of Zimbabwe…Warrant of Arrest issued for assaulting a model, Gabriella Engels

*High Court sets aside Mugabe’s diplomatic Immunity

*AfriForum writes INTERPOL to help enforce apprehension

* Model turned down Bribe from Robert Mugabe, former President of Zimbabwe not to pursue criminal charges

* “A process on the matter has been initiated with the international anti-criminal organisation” – Vish Naidoo, spokesperson, South African Police Services

BY CHINEDU IBEKWE SAMUEL/DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT IN SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA

JUDGEMENT DAY SEEMS COMING QUICKLY FOR GRACE MUGABE, Former First Lady of Zimbabwe as her attack on Gabriella Engels, a top South African model in Sandton had forced AfriForum, a body that coordinated an earlier pageantry had won a South African High Court ruling against the wife of Robert Mugabe, an ex-President of Zimbabwe.

AfriForum recently announced that an arrest warrant has been issued against Grace Mugabe for allegedly assaulting Gabriella Engels.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) say they have approached Interpol to help enforce an arrest on Zimbabwean former first lady Mary Mugabe for allegedly assaulting a model in Sandton.

Confirming this latest development, AfriForum announced that an arrest warrant has been issued against Mugabe. Earlier this year, the lobby group won a High Court application to review and set aside the government’s decision to grant Mugabe diplomatic immunity after allegations emerged that she had assaulted Engels.

Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo says a process on the matter has been initiated with the international anti-criminal organisation.

In the words of Naidoo: “We’ve done a circulation of informing all our ports of entry that is she comes into the country, we’ll arrest her. If she doesn’t come into the country, we will first negotiate with authorities there and if not, we will then link up with Interpol.”

Engels allegedly turned down money from Mugabe not to pursue charges against her and opted to get help from AfriForum instead.