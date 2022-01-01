Breaking News:

ThisDay’s Former Deputy Editor, The Guardian’s ex-Assistant Editor, TUNDE OKOLI appointed Editor-at-Large, anchors ‘AMERICA Notes’

…to report on life’s experience of immigrants in United States in a breezy, stylish, flowing weekly article

*Graduate of Theatre Arts & Media Studies at University of Calabar studying for Master’s degree in Visual Culture at Illinois State University, won several media awards in Nigeria, attend lots of international media seminars in Europe

* “Nigerians, Africans and the world will witness a new style of Africa’s journalism never experienced before. My weekly column will be factual, deep, incisive and analytical. I promise not to hold anything back in this voyage of news analysis. I will bring all my wealth of media knowledge to bear on this column”-OKOLI

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Editor

ACROSS NIGERIA, his style of journalism is unique. TUNDE OKOLI, a highly celebrated journalist treats no-fool gladly, always honest in his news report analysis. In Africa, this seasoned journalist is reputed to hold the feet of corrupt leaders to fire in every sector of the African economy. From politics to business, entertainment to tourism, Okoli has covered it all successfully.

For 25 years, Okoli has remained in the forefront of Africa’s news journalism. This graduate of Theatre Arts & Media Studies at University of Calabar studying for Master’s degree in Visual Culture at Illinois State University has won several media awards in Nigeria, attends several international media seminars in Europe.

After a serious consideration, without his slightest knowledge, The Editorial Board of Naija Standard Newspaper Inc USA, being Africa’s leading international news medium presently rejigging the content of our pages, unanimously believe the qualification of Okoli and his media expertise over the years qualify him for an appointment as Editor-at-Large for our enviable newspaper. He is to anchor a new weekly column titled ‘AMERICA NOTES’, a breezy, stylish and flowing style of journalism that will never get you bored anytime. We will be introducing other changes in the editorial as time goes by in our media evolution.

In his response, during a brief interactive phone chat yesterday night, this former Content Manager at TPT International Limited said: “Nigerians, Africans and the world will witness a new style of Africa’s journalism never experienced before. My weekly column will be factual, deep, incisive and analytical. I promise not to hold anything back in this voyage of news analysis. I will bring all my wealth of media knowledge to bear on this column. I am willing and ready to make this happen”

