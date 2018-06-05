BREAKING NEWS:

U.S. Based NIGERIAN Investigative Journalist, GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU Authors First Cyber-Security Technology to Expose FAKE News, Identifies Hackers/Stop Voting Fraud…Book hits World Stage on AMAZON Publication

*Historic book Decode, Detect Cyber threat before any ELECTION, Cyber Attackers’ Hideout

*Shows how Hackers collude, hides in the dark web, how they commit cyber crimes *Reveals how unsuspecting electorates’ voting rights are being violated

*Prominent journalists from United States, Britain, African-American community and top African reporters write book’s FORWARD, PREFACE and Comments

BY SAMSON SHOAGA/Group Managing Editor, Abuja

A NIGERIAN IS MAKING HUGE HISTORY IN UNITED STATES. By way of regular investigative journalism, GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, Foreign Bureau Chief for Naija Standard Newspaper in United States, an award wining journalist is making a remarkable feat into the world of Cyber Security technology as he has just written a book, first of its kind by any journalist on the globe that exposes fake news, detect foot prints of hackers, identifies cyber criminals and reveal how to stop any foreign interference into voting fraud.

In a press statement issued by the management of Naija Standard Newspaper, this book’s irresistible contents are described as ‘Engaging, Captivating and Analytical,’ being that this creative book has never be written by any investigative journalist in United States or anywhere in the world that exposes all forms of fake news in form of opinionated questionnaire being planted on social media platforms to collect innocent peoples data for ‘strange purposes’, as it tracks, and identifies hackers from any parts of the world that may intend to interfere in any election.

This book titled ‘USING CYBERSECURITY Technology to Expose FAKE NEWS, Stop HACKERS through Investigative JOURNALISM…Decode, Detect Cyber threat before any ELECTION & Identify Cyber Attackers gives deep insight into several ways hackers collude, hides in the dark web, how they commit cyber crimes, violate unsuspecting electorates’ voting rights through imposition of dangerous codes that cyber criminals use to collect peoples information directly.

The statement reads: “This much awaited book in English and Spanish edition, and on advanced stage for publication reveal how the writer consistently used investigative journalism to track hideouts of hackers, how to recognise fake news stories, ways to detect cyber crimes, how to block voting fraud, steps to take in ensuring free, fair election in the interest of political stability and national security.”

On when to expect the book’s publication, “In less than four weeks from now, as election period draw nearer globally, this much sought-after book will be published on Amazon and it is a huge resource/reference materials for governments, public office holders, law enforcement agents, electoral umpires, colleges, researchers, politicians and cyber security experts.” Meanwhile, some prominent journalists from United States, Britain, African-American community and top African reporters penned the book’s FORWARD, PREFACE and Comments.

*ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

This is the second book written by GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, a multiple award winning investigative journalist with over 30 years meritorious media experience spanning from Nigeria to Ghana, Liberia to Kenya, Europe to United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jamaica to United States of America.

Media Membership: Otumu, National President of Nigerian-American Press Association (NAPA) is a member of American Society of Newspaper Editors (ASNE), Foreign Press Association (FPA), Commonwealth Press Union (CPU), World Editors Association (WEA),National Press Foundation, West African Journalists Association, Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) and Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) among others.

Media AWARDS: African Editor of the Year 1998 in Belgium, Nigerian Journalist of the Year 2009 (Future Awards), Best Investigative Journalist in the World 2016 (MBE Awards, Manchester), Best Nigerian Investigative Journalist in the Diaspora 2017 (NMN Awards, Nigeria), Best African Investigative Journalist in United States 2012 and lots more.