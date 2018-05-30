BREAKING NEWS:

U. S. Govt Revokes American Citizenship of Nigerian, EMMANUEL OLUGBENGA OMOPARIOLA

*61 year old Deported Nigerian placed under U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Escort to Nigeria via JFK International Airport in New York City

*Sexual Predator Commits second-degree Felony offense, arrived Ikeja, Lagos about 2:20 p.m. local time (9:20 a.m. CDT)

*Earlier legally entered the U. S on March 25, 1983 at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on a non-immigrant student visa, Ordered to five years of community supervision, placed on the sex offender registry

*Naturalized as an American citizen July 1, 2004, withholds he unlawfully engaged in sexual contact during naturalization proceedings

* “This deportation ends this U.S. chapter for Omopariola who sabotaged his own future and opportunities through his heinous crimes against a child, and his lies on his naturalization application and in interviews”-Simona L. Flores, field office director of ERO Dallas

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

THIS 61 YEAR OLD NIGERIAN, EMMANUEL OLUGBENGA OMOPARIOLA, a Nigerian born Naturalized American has ruined his his life, future, family name and by extension rubbished Nigeria in the eyes on international community for being a rapist, felon, who raped a 7 year old girl before his Naturalization in United States of America.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Escort, ICE Dallas deports Omopariola after his American citizenship had been revoked for being a sexual predator, a man that family and neighbors should ensure their daughters are far away from his sight. His removal from United States soil marks the end of ‘good radiance to bad rubbish.’ He was convicted for indecency with a minor. Before his deportation, he had been residing in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Deportation officers with ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) removed Omopariola to Nigeria May 24. He had been in ICE custody in the Dallas area since his arrest on April 18, 2018, when he surrendered himself at the ERO Dallas Field Office. He departed Dallas May 23 under ICE escort to Nigeria via JFK International Airport in New York City. He arrived in Ikeja, Nigeria, about 2:20 p.m. local time (9:20 a.m. CDT).

Simona L. Flores, field office director of ERO Dallas said “This deportation ends this U.S. chapter for Omopariola who sabotaged his own future and opportunities through his heinous crimes against a child, and his lies on his naturalization application and in interviews. By effecting such removals, ICE helps improve public safety and enforces U.S. immigration law.”

For the records, Omopariola originally legally entered the United States on March 25, 1983 at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on a non-immigrant student visa.

According to the April 11, 2018, Consent Judgment by the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas, Omopariola was naturalized as a U.S. citizen July 1, 2004. During his naturalization proceedings, Omopariola withheld that he unlawfully engaged in sexual contact with a 7-year-old girl in 2002. This crime, even though he had not yet been arrested or convicted, “…rendered him unable to demonstrate the requisite good moral character for naturalization and, thus, ineligible for naturalization when he took the oath of allegiance…He therefore illegally procured his naturalization.”

After he was naturalized, Omopariola pleaded guilty in Texas state court in 2015 to indecency with a child — sexual contact, a second-degree felony. He was ordered to five years of community supervision and placed on the sex offender registry. He had been residing in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Omopariola was one of five child sex abusers that the Justice Department sought to denaturalize who were highlighted in a Nov. 21, 2017, news release.