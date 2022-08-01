Breaking News:

United States government awards Nigerian Professor, IYALLA ELVIS PETERSIDE one of America’s Best Physicians in the World…revered for outstanding work in Pediatrics, Neonatology at the University of Pennsylvania Medical school, Nigerians Americans are currently one of the most successful immigrant communities in U.S., with a median household income of $62,351, compared to $57,617 nationally earlier

*Worked as a consultant for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia considered one of the best children’s hospitals on the planet, practiced at Bolton General Hospital in Bolton, England

*Specializes in Neonatal Apnea, Neonatal Brain Injury, Neonatal Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Neonatal Surgery, Nosocomial Infections and Ventilation of the Neonate

*Graduated from the University of Ibadan where he had medical training, specialized in Pediatrics, Pediatric Surgery and Neonatology at the Booth Hall Children’s Hospital in Manchester, England

* “Nigerian born physician, Professor Iyalla Elvis Peterside who has worked in four continents: Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America is honored as one of the top physicians in the United States. The cerebral academic was named among recipients of America’s Best Physicians 2021 award”-U.S. National Consumer Advisory Board

* “Nigerians are the most highly educated of all groups in the U.S. since 61 percent of Nigerians hold at least a Bachelor’s degree compared with 31 percent of the total Foreign born population and 32 percent of the U.S. born population. Data found that among Nigerian-American professionals, 45 percent work in education services with several others being professors at some of the top universities. Nigerian Americans are also increasingly entering into entrepreneurship and building tech companies in the U.S.”-American Community Migration Survey

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Editor

HE HAS CERTAINLY brought honor and glory to Africa’s most populous black nation in the world. In the medical field, he is referred a genius, having successfully practiced medicine in four different continents of the world: Africa, Asia, Europe and North America. Professor Iyalla. This endowed genius in the world of medicine received the rare honor as ‘one of Americans’ Best Physicians of All Times’ from the United States National Consumer Advisory Board a few days ago.

Peterside was named among recipients of America’s Best Physicians 2021 award by the United States National Consumer Advisory Board and Todaysbestphysician.com. The soft-spoken varsity don is known for his outstanding work in Pediatrics and Neonatology at the University of Pennsylvania Medical school.

He has worked as a consultant for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, considered one of the best children’s hospitals in the world. This decorated professor specializes in Neonatal Apnea, Neonatal Brain Injury, Neonatal Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation(ECMO), Neonatal Surgery, Nosocomial Infections, and Ventilation of the Neonate. Of note, his works have been previously recognized by professional associations and institutions in the U.S. where he has worked.

According to the children’s hospital in Philadelphia, Peterside’s areas of interest are care of complex neonatal patients and infection control with emphasis on catheter-related bloodstream infections. He is an expert on the use of ECMO to treat critically ill patients in respiratory and cardiac failure.

Peterside graduated from the University of Ibadan in 1985 where he had his medical training and then went on to train in Pediatrics, Pediatric Surgery, and Neonatology at the Booth Hall Children’s Hospital in Manchester, England, and The Bolton General Hospital in Bolton, England. From there he attended the Brooklyn Medical Center in New York for further training and completed a fellowship in neonatal-perinatal medicine at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Nigeria.

Peterside is an Associate Professor of Clinical Pediatrics, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, and has published two papers in conjunction with other doctors in his field titled: “Periocular ulcerative dermatitis associated with gentamicin ointment prophylaxis in newborns” and “Pilot trial to compare tolerance of chlorhexidine gluconate to povidone-iodine antisepsis for central venous catheter placement in neonates.”

Peterside is one of the many Nigerians excelling in the United States (U.S). Nigerians are the most highly educated of all groups in the U.S. since 61 percent hold at least a Bachelor’s degree compared with 31 percent of the total foreign-born population and 32 percent of the U.S.-born population, according to 2017 data from American Community Migration Survey. The data also found that among Nigerian-American professionals, 45 percent work in education services with several others being professors at some of the top universities. Nigerian Americans are also increasingly entering into entrepreneurship and building tech companies in the U.S. In the medical field, you will find them there too; as they continue to abandon their home country to work in American hospitals for better pay and working conditions.

Despite racism and discrimination, Nigerian-Americans have not stopped excelling in the United States, as they are currently one of the country’s most successful immigrant communities, with a median household income of $62,351, compared to $57,617 nationally, as of 2015 earlier.

The over 376,000 Nigerian-American population has also produced some of the ‘firsts’ in America, including forensic pathologist Dr Bennet Omalu, who was the first to discover and publish on chronic traumatic encephalopathy in American football players, and Pearlena Igbokwe, the first woman of African descent to head a major U.S. TV studio.

Apart from traditional careers like doctors, lawyers and engineers, Nigerian-Americans are also doing tremendously well in entertainment, sports and the culinary arts. Nigerian chef Tunde Wey in New Orleans made the news when he used food to highlight racial wealth inequality in America.

