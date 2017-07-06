BREAKING NEWS:

UNITED STATES Govt offers RAY OF HOPE to Academic Qualified Nigerians into American Colleges…Roll out EducationUSA Opportunity Funds Program

*US Embassy & Consulate in Nigeria gives conditions to Qualify

* “OFP’s mission is to assist talented and determined, low-income Nigerian students who are good candidates for financial assistance from U.S. colleges and universities but lack the financial resources to cover the up-front cost of obtaining admission”-U.S Embassy

*Full DETAILS on How to Apply, Selection Criteria INSIDE story

*Application DEADLINE closes JUNE 16, 2017

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA & SAMSON SHOAGA/MANAGING EDITOR, ABUJA

RAYS OF HOPE has finally come the way of highly intelligent Nigerian students willing to further their education in any American college, but had been disadvantaged by financial hardship to pursue their dreams. This hope and respite had been made available to brilliant Nigerian students through EducationUSA Opportunity Funds Program (OFP) offered by United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria designed to identify determined, talented, low-income students in Nigeria who only require financial resources and access to information to better their educational future in American colleges.

The Press Statement reads that “There are many determined and talented, low-income students in Nigeria who only require financial resources and access to information to better their educational future. For the 11th year, the United States Embassy, Nigeria seeks to identify academically qualified and highly motivated, low-income students in Nigeria to join the EducationUSA Opportunity Funds Program (OFP).”

OFP’s mission is to assist talented and determined, low-income students who are good candidates for financial assistance from United States (U.S) colleges and universities but lack the financial resources to cover the up-front cost of obtaining admission.

The statement reveals that “OFP works closely with students through regularly scheduled meetings and seminars to assist them throughout the application process to secure admission and scholarships to attend colleges and universities in the United States. OFP finances the cost of the application process, including registration fees for required standardized examinations and provides free membership to the U.S. EducationUSA Advising Center for its participants. OFP expects a sincere commitment from the students to give their energy and time to the program so that they may achieve their dreams of study in the United States.”

Nigerian Students MUST visit U.S Embassy

On steps to be taken by Nigerian students, “Applicants are welcome from all the states in Nigeria. However, students must be able to reach our offices in Abuja or Lagos on a monthly basis during the program for full participation. Participants will work with our EducationUSA Advisors from June 2017 – August 2018 to try to secure places and financial assistance to begin study in the U.S. in August 2018.”

There is a caveat in the statement which reads that “Entrance into this program is no gurantee of a scholarship or financial assistance to study in United States.”

HOW TO APPLY

But how can Nigerian students apply for this opportunity? “OFP is accepting applications from prospective undergraduates and graduate students. Send an email to AbujaEducationusa@state.gov or LagosEducationusa@state.gov requesting an electronic undergraduate or graduate application form.”

SELECTION CRITERIA

So what are the selection modules to be used to select these Nigerian students? “The selection of finalists for OFP is highly competitive, given limited funding, “We look for applicants with: Strong academic record/ transcript, Robust participation in extracurricular activities, Involvement in leadership roles, Excellent community service participation.”

Financial Need

The statement displayed on U.S Embassy & Consuate official website says: “Undergraduate Applicants– If WAEC results are not available; the student must be currently in SS3. If WAEC results are available, they must be from May/June WAEC. Students who have already started a University education are NOT eligible to apply.”

Requirements

What are the requirement needed by these Nigerian students, it reads: “Complete Application Form. Just send us an email at AbujaEducationusa@state.gov or LagosEducationusa@state.gov requesting an application form which is in PDF format. Fill out the document and send as an attachment to our email.

“On Academic results: “Undergraduate Applicants– Attach a copy of your WAEC “O” Level results (from WAEC website). Include Cambridge A’Level or IGSCE results if applicable or available. Graduate Applicants– Attach a copy of your Final year results and degree results (if available) First Class only (STEM majors preferred).”

Letters of recommendation:

On letter of recommendation, “Undergraduate Applicants: Request a teacher or your school principal to complete a letter of recommendation form, attesting to your character, talent and skills. Please do not include a basic testimonial that does not talk about you as an individual.

“Graduate Applicants: Provide the details of a lecturer, professor, or Head of Department (HOD) that we can contact to find out more about you.”

Transcript:

The American Embassy & Consulate in Nigeria explained that “Undergraduate Applicants: you should send a scanned copy of your transcript from JS1 to SS3 including your mock and first term results, if possible. Graduate Applicants– Send a scanned copy of your transcripts that show a GPA of 4.5 or above on a 5.0 scale.

Essays:

Expectedly, the statement says: “Write two essays, one from Group A and one from Group B, each of about 250– 300 words. The essay topics will be on the application form you receive. (Essay topics will be found on the form). Send a scanned copy of any relevant supplementary certificates of achievement. NOTE: Please send all documents to AbujaEducationusa@state.gov or LagosEducationusa@state.gov as attachments with proper titles e.g. “Femi King Transcript”, “Femi King WAEC” etc. APPLICATION DEADLINE- JUNE 16, 2017.”

There are many determined and talented, low-income students in Nigeria who only require financial resources and access to information to better their educational future. For the 11th year, the United States Embassy, Nigeria seeks to identify academically qualified and highly motivated, low-income students in Nigeria to join the EducationUSA Opportunity Funds Program (OFP).

OFP’s mission is to assist talented and determined, low-income students who are good candidates for financial assistance from U.S. colleges and universities but lack the financial resources to cover the up-front cost of obtaining admission.

OFP works closely with students through regularly scheduled meetings and seminars to assist them throughout the application process to secure admission and scholarships to attend colleges and universities in the United States. OFP finances the cost of the application process, including registration fees for required standardized examinations and provides free membership to the U.S. EducationUSA Advising Center for its participants. OFP expects a sincere commitment from the students to give their energy and time to the program so that they may achieve their dreams of study in the United States.

Applicants are welcome from all the states in Nigeria. However, students must be able to reach our offices in Abuja or Lagos on a monthly basis during the program for full participation. Participants will work with our EducationUSA Advisors from June 2017 – August 2018 to try to secure places and financial assistance to begin study in the U.S. in August 2018.

NOTE: ENTRANCE INTO THIS PROGRAM IS NO GUARANTEE OF A SCHOLARSHIP OR FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE TO STUDY IN THE U.S.

HOW TO APPLY

OFP is accepting applications from prospective undergraduates and graduate students.

Send an email to AbujaEducationusa@state.gov or LagosEducationusa@state.gov requesting an electronic undergraduate or graduate application form.

SELECTION CRITERIA

The selection of finalists for OFP is highly competitive, given limited funding. We look for applicants with:

Strong academic record/ transcript

Robust participation in extracurricular activities

Involvement in leadership roles

Excellent community service participation

Financial Need

NOTE: Undergraduate Applicants– If WAEC results are not available; the student must be currently in SS3. If WAEC results are available, they must be from May/June WAEC.

Students who have already started a University education are NOT eligible to apply.

Requirements

Complete Application Form

Just send us an email at AbujaEducationusa@state.gov or LagosEducationusa@state.gov requesting an application form which is in PDF format. Fill out the document and send as an attachment to our email.

Academic Results:

Undergraduate Applicants– Attach a copy of your WAEC “O” Level results (from WAEC website). Include Cambridge A’Level or IGSCE results if applicable or available.

Graduate Applicants– Attach a copy of your Final year results and degree results (if available) First Class only (STEM majors preferred).

Letters of recommendation:

Undergraduate Applicants: Request a teacher or your school principal to complete a letter of recommendation form, attesting to your character, talent and skills. Please do not include a basic testimonial that does not talk about you as an individual.

Graduate Applicants: Provide the details of a lecturer, professor, or Head of Department (HOD) that we can contact to find out more about you.

Transcript:

Undergraduate Applicants: Send a scanned copy of your transcript from JS1 to SS3 including your mock and first term results, if possible.

Graduate Applicants– Send a scanned copy of your transcripts that show a GPA of 4.5 or above on a 5.0 scale.

Essays:

Write two essays, one from Group A and one from Group B, each of about 250– 300 words. The essay topics will be on the application form you receive. (Essay topics will be found on the form)

Send a scanned copy of any relevant supplementary certificates of achievement

NOTE: Please send all documents to AbujaEducationusa@state.gov or LagosEducationusa@state.gov as attachments with proper titles e.g. “Femi King Transcript”, “Femi King WAEC” etc

Abuja Address:

EducationUSA Advising Center

Public Affairs Section

Embassy of the United States of America

Plot 1075 Diplomatic Drive

Central District Area, Abuja.

Tel: 09-4614251; 09-4614241

E-mail: AbujaEducationusa@state.gov

Lagos Address:

EducationUSA Advising Center

Public Affairs Section

U.S. Consulate General

2, Walter Carrington Crescent,

Victoria Island, Lagos

Tel: 01-4603801; 01-4603803

E-mail: LagosEducationusa@state.gov

APPLICATION DEADLINE- JUNE 16, 2017