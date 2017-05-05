BREAKING NEWS:

United States Homeland Security arrests Opeyemi Orekan, Nigerian born Rhode Island resident for STEALING over $100,000…Dupes 10 Banks, Face Federal Crime Charges for his criminal offenses

*Taken into Custody April 10, Involved in organized fraud ring that use FAKE Nigerian, Ghanaian, South African passports and false identities to scam banks

*American Govt charges him with Bank Fraud, Passport Fraud, Identify Fraud, and Access Device Fraud

*Defraud Bank of America, Webster Bank and Santander, TD Bank, Wells Fargo, Chase Bank and Others

* ‘Investigators have found evidence including passports that were discovered in a ceiling crawl. A bag filled with passports was also found in an old, rolled-up carpet found by the property manager of one of the apartments where Orekan resided. The property manager reported the discovery to the FBI’-Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee Vilker

* “Orekan used nine different identities to open bank accounts at branches of Bank of America, Webster Bank, and Santander to deposit counterfeit checks and withdraw funds. Money was then sent to an individual in Nigeria. One account had a reported $37,000 in losses”-DHS Investigators

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

HE’S A NIGERIAN, UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANT living in Rhode Island, United States. Opeyemi Abdulahhi Orekan who arrived United States on a ‘Visiting Visa’ few years ago, deliberately failed to honor America’s Custom and Border Control’s (CBD) timeline of temporal stay in United States due to his criminal intent of duping innocent people. He was eventually arrested for stealing, deceiving unsuspecting Americans to the tune of over $100,000.

It was gathered that Opeyemi lives like a weird Don, driving expensive automobiles in the State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations, a state in the New England region of the northeastern United States.

This suspect used nine different identities, including a number of passports from Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana, to open bank accounts at a number of bank branches including Bank of America, Webster Bank and Santander to deposit counterfeit checks and then withdraw bank funds.

The transactions occurred at a number of bank branches in Johnston, Lincoln, Pawtucket, Providence and Warwick. Painfully, bank of America reported nearly $37,000 in losses from at least one of the accounts and another $26,000 from another of Orekan’s accounts.

As confirmed by NBC News, this Nigerian also used fake identities to open accounts at TD Bank, Wells Fargo and Chase Bank.An agent of the Department of Homeland Security who arrested the Nigerian said, “Orekan has been engaged in lengthy pattern of fraud that has been perpetuated across at least 10 different financial institutions.”

Opeyemi was taken into custody on April 10 by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents who reveals that he was involved in an organized fraud ring that used fake Nigerian and Ghanaian passports and false identities to scam banks out of thousands of dollars. The federal government is charging him with bank fraud, passport fraud, identify fraud, and access device fraud, originally reported by affiliate NBC10’s Investigative Team.

According to DHS investigators, Orekan used nine different identities to open bank accounts at branches of Bank of America, Webster Bank, and Santander to deposit counterfeit checks and withdraw funds. Money was then sent to an individual in Nigeria. One account had a reported $37,000 in losses.

“Orekan has been engaged in lengthy pattern of fraud that has been perpetuated across at least 10 different financial institutions,” says Keith Holleran, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, in an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Providence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee Vilker told the court that investigators have found evidence including passports that were discovered in a ceiling crawl. A bag filled with passports was also found in an old, rolled-up carpet found by the property manager of one of the apartments where Orekan resided. The property manager reported the discovery to the FBI.

The judge denied Orekan’s request that he be released to his family members with electronic monitoring. For how long will few Nigerians be shaming and disgracing Nigeria’s reputation.