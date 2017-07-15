BREAKING NEWS:

UNITED STATES Immigration Arrests Nigerian Born Edo state native, VICTOR OMORUYI, Canadian Wife for HUMAN TRAFFICKING…Tracked for four-month joint investigation in the Saskatchewan region

*Officials secretly investigates Victor as he regularly crossed Canada-U.S. border

*Michelle, Nigerian man’s wife found driving in an isolated area north of the border, Caught after nine people (five adults and four children) from West Africa were found in her vehicle

* U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials had alerted their Canadian counterparts that a smuggling attempt may be in the works

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

VICTOR OMORUYI is a Nigerian originally from Irrua in Edo State, married to Michelle, a Canadian, and later turns a Naturalized Canadian. But his means of livelihood is basically Human Trafficking, meaning illegally flouting American immigration laws by bringing undocumented immigrants into United States through Canada, making money from them, obviously a danger to America’s national security.

Our investigation showed that Michelle and Victor Omoruyi have been arrested by U.S. and Canadian immigration officials for alleged human trafficking. Confirming this development, CBC News reports that: “The arrests were made after a four-month joint investigation in the Saskatchewan region. Officials had been investigating Victor as he was frequently crossing the Canada-U.S. border.”

Observing the movement, activities of Victor, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials had alerted their Canadian counterparts that a smuggling attempt may be in the works.

Pronto, Victor was arrested after he crossed the Canada-U.S. border in North Dakota heading south at 1:30PM CST on Friday April 14. Officials say he was arrested with two other people over immigration violations. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said no charges have been laid against those three people yet.

Michelle, 43, was pulled over at about 9PM as she was driving in an isolated area north of the border and was arrested after nine people (five adults and four children) with questionable caharacters from West Africa were found in her vehicle.

Meanwhile, the nine persons are said to be asylum seekers and have since been released. Information on their ages and nationality were not released. Michelle has been charged with one count of human trafficking under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, and one count of conspiracy to commit human trafficking.

