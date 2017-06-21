BREAKING NEWS:

‘WE have opened fresh Money Laundering Trial of Dieazani Madueke, former Nigerian Petroleum Minister’-UK Govt

…To be tried along with four other accomplices for alleged corrupt practices

*British investigation looking into suspicions of corruption and large-scale laundering

BY JONATHAN LLOYD/CRIME REPORTER, LONDON & JUMOKE ALADESOLA/JUDICIAL WRITER, LAGOS

THE NIGHTMARE being faced by Nigeria’s former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, is far from over, as the British government have concluded plans to freshly push forward documentary evidence in the court to prosecute the embattled former President of The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in matter of weeks from now.

Diezani will be tried along with four other accomplices for alleged corrupt practices, large scale of fraud, at the time she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer. It would be recalled that the Nigerian politician was arrested in October 2015, in London, as part of a United Kingdom (UK) investigation into suspicions of corruption and large-scale laundering.

For the records, just recently, a Federal High Court in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, issued an order allowing the nation’s anti-graft body to confiscate over $150m belonging to her. Judge Muslim Hassan ruled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the monies were proceeds from illegal activity.

It is an open secret that this 56 years old woman has already been implicated on several occasions in corruption cases. Under her watch, the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Lamido Sanusi – now the emir of Kano, had revealed that there was a shortage of $20 billion in oil revenues in the state coffers.

Contact in EFCC confirmed they were ready with overwhelming evidence to support the trial and dismissed some media reports that they were negotiating a settlement with the ex-Minister.

His words: “Diezani has forfeited $153m. We have concluded on a far-reaching investigation on her involvement in the $115m poll bribery scandal. We can assure you that we have seized some of her choice properties and she has consistently maintained that she is ready for trial. Also, she has diverted funds from the state oil firm, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and placed in three banks.”

Though Diezani denies repeatedly that she is not ‘corrupt’, nor did she ever divert these public funds, claiming that she did not have access to the NNPC’s treasury; but evidential documents in the hands of EFCC already shared with British Metropolitan Police and Anti-Money Laundering Unit in their coffers prove contrary.

CBN announced some months ago it was participating in the investigation into corruption targeting the former oil minister. Don’t forget that the UK only recently released a former governor of Nigeria’s oil-rich Delta State, James Ibori who was jailed on charges of corruption and money laundering on April 17, 2012, after a five year trial. The Southwark Crown Court, UK, sentenced Ibori to 13 years in prison while his houses, luxury cars and other property items were confiscated. The judge, however, ruled that Ibori would serve half of the jail term, which is six and half years. He was released in December last year but returned home in February 2017.

Further Investigation by our correspondents showed that Diezani is assembling highly trained and experienced British attorneys that will represent her defense in court when the case comes for hearing soonest.