Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State during an interview

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

BREAKING NEWS:

‘We hereby ban NURTW, Street Urchins or Area Boys in Oyo State’-Executive Governor Seyi Makinde

…Says: ‘Government is now in charge of all parks and garages in the state’

* ‘Activities of the union is illegal with immediate effect’

* “You can now go about your duties without fear of molestation. We have put in place a combined team of security task force in every community for peace and order to reign supreme”-Bisi Alaka, Chief of Staff to the governor

BY MORENIKE IFEOLA/STATE CORRESPONDENT, OYO

IN A BID TO SANITIZE AND BRING ORDERLINESS TO OYO STATE, SEYI MAKINDE, Executive Governor of Oyo State has made an order which proscribed any activity by street urchins notoriously known as ‘Area Boys’ including the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state with immediate effect.

This means that the harrowing experiences of transporters and pedestrians are over considering the manner in which the Area Boys held the state almost ‘hostage’ with their uncontrollable violent activities under the past administration.

Following recent violence across Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, Governor Seyi Makinde has banned the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state. The government declared the activities of the union illegal with immediate effect and also announced the taking over of all parks and garages in the state.

A statement signed by the governor which was read by his chief of staff, Bisi Ilaka, asked the people of the state to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation. The statement added that a combined security task force has been put in place in every community of the state for peace and order. The chief of staff disclosed this at the executive chamber of Makinde’s office, adding that the decision was reached after a due consultation with security stakeholders and security chiefs in the state.

His words: “While appreciating the good people of Oyo State for your steadfastness overtime and support for our administration, I want to reiterate our stand on the need to maintain peace and tranquillity in our state in order to engender commercial and human development. “After today’s deliberation with Security stakeholders meeting involving security chiefs and Government, we have resolved to proscribe the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) until further notice. “All activities of the Union remain illegal henceforth and we urge the people of the state to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation, as combined security task force in every community of the state, have been charged to take control and maintain peace and order. “To this end, all parks in the state have been taken over by the state government with immediate effect.” It should be noted that rival faction of the NURTW has been in leadership tussle since the electoral victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship and House of Assembly elections. A group which claimed to be loyal to the new governor said it will take over leadership of the union as soon as he comes into office.

Pockets of violence were earlier reported in different parts of the capital city including Iwo Road, Challenge, Beere, Ojoo. The intervention of the national leadership of the NURTW led by Alhaji Najeem Yaasin who visited the state to clear the air on the process of change of leadership in the union was also unfruitful.

*Additional reports by The Nation