*BY CLEM IBIDAPO/STAFF Writer, Tourism, North America

HE’S a familiar face in most pages of mainstream newspapers and magazines across the United Kingdom (UK), Ireland, and the United States of America. PAUL WATTERS, an iconic, celebrity Irish journalist whose travels, food recipes as a celebrated Chef and write-ups have expanded tourism worldwide has been appointed to anchor ‘Food, Travel & Healthy Living around the World’ for Naija Standard Newspaper-a leading African international online news medium with over 50million daily audience on all social media platforms.

This famous travel writer has had over 30 years reporting about food tourism, revealing various cultures, traditions, meals and lifestyle of people from different races across the globe, just to educate the entire human race. He has a huge experience in the culinary industry, having worked in best-known places in the world.

Known as a positive thinker, foodie and lover of healthy living. He has vowed to bring his wealth of experience to bear in this new media function, “It has always been a long time dream of mine to write for you guys. I am very happy to regularly turn in my food, travel and tourism column weekly”, said Paul.

For the records, this famous former Chef at the iconic Savoy Hotel in London and Australia’s Sydney Opera House produced a recipe for roast stuffed chicken breast wrapped in prosciutto ham stuffed with cream cheese.

