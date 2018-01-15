BREAKING NEWS:

Youngest Former Sunday PUNCH Newspaper Female Editor, OLUWATOYOSI OGUNSEYE Appointed Head of BRITISH BROADCASTING CORPORATION WEST AFRICA…Resumes work January 2018, Edit news report in Hausa, Igbo, Pidgin English and Yoruba languages

*Celebrated as FIRST FEMALE EDITOR in the 45 year history of Punch Newspaper Existence

* Studying for PhD in Politics and International Relations at the University of Leicester

SHE IS A VERY HARDWORKING Journalist, with eyes for details. She’s a believer in Investigative Journalism. She made huge history in Nigeria as the first female editor in the 45 year history of The PUNCH Newspaper. A humble, godly personality, OLUWATOYOSI OGUNSEYE is a multiple, award winning reporter that fully holds firm to excellence. She was Editor, Sunday Punch Newspaper until her recent media promotion as Head of British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC for West Africa.

Fondly called ‘Toyosi’ by admirers, she is a fellow of President Barack Obama’s Young African Leaders Initiative and currently sits on the board of the World Editors Forum. She holds an MSc in Media and Communication and is currently studying for a PhD in Politics and International Relations at the University of Leicester. As a Nigerian editor, journalist and presently ex- Sunday editor of The Punch Newspaper, she is also a Mandela Washington Fellow.

Early life and education:

Ogunseye was born in Nigeria into the Yoruba ethnic group. As earlier explained, she is a graduate of University of Lagos where she received a Bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry. She got a post-graduate diploma in print journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism. In 2010, she earned a masters degree in Media and Communications from Pan-Atlantic University. She is presently studying for her PhD in Politics and International Relations at the University of Leicester, United Kingdom.

On how she began her thriving media career, this ever-smiling lady ventured into journalism as a second year student of the department of Biochemistry, University of Lagos when Musa Egbemana gave her a shot at reporting news happening in University of Lagos to be published on The Sun Newspaper at the time when Femi Adesina was the editor in 2004 and later moved to News Star Newspaper as a senior correspondent in 2007. In 2009, she joined The Punch Newspaper as the sub-assistant editor for news and politics till 2012. Toyosi has been an investigative journalist since 2006, before she became an editor she worked for Sunday Punch as both news editor and senior correspondent, specializing in crime on both local and international levels. She is the first and youngest female editor at The Punch Newspaper.

Awards:

Ogunseye has won over 25 media awards including the health category of the CNN MultiChoice African Journalist of the Year Awards in 2011 and 2013, Nigerian Academy of Science Journalist of the Year 2013, The Future Awards Africa 2013, Child-Friendly Reporter of the Year by the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence, DAME.

Toyosi says: “It is a huge honour to be appointed Head of West of Africa for the BBC. I’m excited about this new role and I look forward to working with BBC’s amazing journalists in the region. I have no doubt that we will continue to produce the quality journalism that our audiences love us for.”

Solomon Mugera Regional Editor for BBC Africa says: “Rachael and Toyosi are talented journalists, each with an impressive track record of strong editorial focus and inspiring leadership. They are passionate about original journalism and finding creative ways of engaging with the audience.”