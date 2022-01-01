Breaking News:

YUSUF Suleiman, Chairman Governing Board, NAFDAC, Kase LAWAL, Nigeria’s Richest Billionaire Oil Magnate in Texas win ‘MAN OF THE YEAR 2021 AWARD’

…Royal Prince of Sokoto Caliphate relentlessly fighting against food poisoning and drug addiction in Nigeria, Oyo State born billionaire is highest private employer in North America offering huge benefits to employees

*Dr. Phillip Emeagwali emerges Africa’s Most Intelligence Genius of All Times for inventing fastest computer in the world

*Innoson Motors win Best Auto company in Africa Award 2021 for manufacturing locally made, durable and affordable brand new automobiles for Africans, defeating vehicle firms in Kenya, South Africa, Ghana

*Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie wins as Best Nigerian Author in the Diaspora 2021

*Reverend Mother Abimbola Esther Ajayi ‘Iya Adura’ receives Africa’s Most Outstanding Lifetime Philanthropy Award 2021 for her godly, selfless and consistent service to humanity

*BY EDITORIAL BOARD & Naija Standard Newspaper Center for Investigative Journalism

HISTORY is playing itself out right before our eyes, as Naija Standard Newspaper Inc Usa, Africa’s most leading international news medium celebrates its 10th year anniversary. For a period of six months, the Award Selection Committee took time out to understudy all the award nominees, including their careers, integrity, service to humanity; credibility, honesty and accomplishments. The great grandson of the royal Fodio family, a traditional royalty to the Sokoto Caliphate, Yusuf Suleiman, Chairman, Governing Board of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), won the enviable ‘MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD 2021’ for his relentless fight against food poisoning and drug abuse in Nigeria. Winning the same honor is Kwase Lawal, a Nigerian born Oyo State native who by dint of hard work became one of the greatest richest black billionaires in Texas. Lawal, a Naturalized Oil magnate, creates the highest private employment in North America that offers millions of employees job benefits. We are delighted to inform you that Lawal is also named our ‘MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD 2021.’

Suleiman, going by Readers’ Choice received 910,000 votes. Throughout his career, this soft spoken businessman has carved a niche out for himself with excellence and success as guiding philosophies. In his public life, decency and honesty are the hallmark of his endeavor. Many were not surprised when Gusau born man with a B.Sc Degree in business administration from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and MBA in the same institution got appointed Chairman, Governing Board of the prestigious NAFDAC. This Nigerian agency was established by Decree 15 of 1993 to regulate and control the manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, sale and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, chemicals, medical devices and packaged water (known as regulated products).

Suleiman attended the Harvard University flagship course on Privatization, the Public Enterprises Management program in 1995. He was also at the Kellog School of Management’s Executive Development program in (2002), Harvard University Kennedy School’s Senior Managers in Government Program (2001); University of Virginia Darden Graduate School of Business program on managing critical resources (2002), Cambridge Academy of Transport Shipping Insurance Course (2002) and Kellogg Graduate school of Management Certificate in the soul of Leadership Program (2003).

His father, Alhaji Sulaiman Isa ibn Ibrahim, was great-grandson of Sultan Aliyu Karami ibn Muhammad Bello bn shekh Usman bn Fodio. Sulaiman was appointed Minister of Transport on 6 April 2010. On assumption to office he declared his two priorities to be the completion of dredging of the lower Niger River to ensure year-round navigation from Warri in Delta State to Baro in Niger State, the rehabilitation and modernization of railways. In December 2010, he made an official four-hour boat trip from Lokoja in Kogi State to Onitsha in Anambra State along the newly dredged rivers.

KESE LAWAL:

HE is a true story of a man who believes in the power of dreams. Not once did he ever underestimate himself in life. From his childhood, he aspired to be the greatest in any career of his choice. He is a believer that if you can dream it, you can achieve it. Kase Lawal, the glory of Nigeria created the best ever business model in America’s history

After he became the only single black richest billionaire to offer private employment to millions of job seekers offering good benefits. The Award Selection Committee members were glad when Lawal got 900,000 votes from Readers’ Choice.

Lawal obtained his Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Texas Southern University in 1976, and his MBA from Prairie View A&M University, Texas in 1978. Lawal was a member of the National Republican Congressional Committee’s Business Advisory Council and, in 1994, he was a finalist for the United States Business Entrepreneur of the Year. Lawal is a member of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. He is a naturalized American and is regarded as the richest oil magnate ever in Houston, Texas. His company, CAMAC HOLDINGS in Houston, Texas comprises CAMAC International Corporation, CAMAC Energy Inc and Allied Energy Corporation.

PHILLIP EMEAGWALI:

This man is a genius, a computer wizard, famously called ‘Father of the Internet in the World.’ This Nigerian scientist received an overwhelming Readers’ Choice vote of 998,000 to be honored Africa’s Most Intelligence Genius of All Times for inventing the fastest computer in the world. Philip Emeagwali is a Nigerian computer scientist. He won the 1989 Gordon Bell Prize for price-performance in high-performance computing applications, in an oil reservoir modeling calculation using a novel mathematical formulation and implementation. has been called the “Bill Gates of Africa,” was born in Nigeria in 1954.

Like many African schoolchildren, he dropped out of school at age 14 because his father could not continue paying Emeagwali’s school fees. However, his father continued teaching him at home, and everyday Emeagwali performed mental exercises such as solving 100 math problems in one hour. His father taught him until Philip “knew more than he did.”

Growing up in a country torn by civil war, Emeagwali lived in a building crumbled by rocket shells. He believed his intellect was a way out of the line of fire. So he studied hard and eventually received a scholarship to Oregon State University when he was 17 where he obtained a BS in mathematics. He also earned three other degrees – a Ph.D. in Scientific computing from the University of Michigan and two Masters degrees from George Washington University.

The noted black inventor received acclaim based, at least in part, on his study of nature, specifically bees. Emeagwali saw an inherent efficiency in the way bees construct and work with honeycomb and determined computers that emulate this process could be the most efficient and powerful. In 1989, emulating the bees’ honeycomb construction, Emeagwali used 65,000 processors to invent the world’s fastest computer, which performs computations at 3.1 billion calculations per second.

Dr. Philip Emeagwali’s resume is loaded with many other such feats, including ways of making oil fields more productive – which has resulted in the United States saving hundreds of millions of dollars each year. As one of the most famous African-American inventors of the 20th century, Dr. Emeagwali also has won the Gordon Bell Prize – the Nobel Prize for computation. His computers are currently being used to forecast the weather and to predict the likelihood and effects of future global warming.

Innoson Motors:

Dreams don’t ever die. Innoson Motors has truly been living up its objective as the flagship of indigenous automakers in Africa. In a stiffly contest which had Readers’ Choice votes from Africans around the world, Innoson Motors owned by Dr. Innocent Chukwuma (OFR) won Best Auto company in Africa Award 2021 after scoring 850,000 for manufacturing locally made, durable and affordable brand new automobiles for Africans.

Readers’ Choice showed Innoson Motors defeat AGENSIX GHANA LIMITED, Freeandnice Ghana Co., Ltd, Koreana Bus Company Limited; RAY’s AUTO POLISHES, BA AutoParts (Ghana); BMW, Daiman Chrysler, General Motors; Fiat, Ford, Nissan; Toyota and Volkswagen in the Provinces of Eastern Cape, Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal (South Africa), Toyota East Africa/Toyota Kenya, Cooper Motor Corporation, General Motors East Africa; Simba Colt, Inchcape Kenya Ltd (Kenya).

On its website, Innoson Motors describe its main focus as: “manufacturing durable and affordable brand new automobiles for Africans. Our brand new automobiles are selling for almost the cost of their tokunbo equivalents. And they are as good as any foreign automobile brand you know! At Innoson Vehicles, we have always been driven with the purpose of enabling our customers to own a car and drive with pride. And we know that you are among those who dream of owning a car of your own.

The good news is that we are about to make that dream of yours become a reality. With the partnership between Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing and Access Bank, through the Auto Finance Plan, you can now own a brand new car from Innoson and pay with ease. The repayment period is spread out over 36 months (3 years) allowing you the ease to pay the corresponding monthly amount for the particular vehicle you choose. We are an indigenous privately owned Nigerian group of companies committed to driving the Nigerian economy forward through industrialization. Through the leadership of our visionary founder, Dr. Innocent Chukwuma (OFR) our reputation as one of the leading proponents of made-in-Nigeria brands started from a humble beginning 38 years ago”.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie:

She is a Nigerian author and an outstanding writer whose works include novels, short stories and nonfiction. The Award Selection Committee were happy Readers’ Choice votes came in showing Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie scored 930,000 to emerge as Best Nigerian Author in the Diaspora 2021.

This beautiful lady is reportedly seen as “the most prominent” of a “procession of critically acclaimed young anglophone authors which is succeeding in attracting a new generation of readers to African literature” particularly in her second home, the United States. She has written has written the novels Purple Hibiscus (2003), Half of a Yellow Sun (2006), and Americanah (2013), the short story collection; The Thing Around Your Neck (2009), and the book-length essay We Should All Be Feminists (2014). Her most recent books are Dear Ijeawele or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions (2017), Zikora (2020) and Notes on Grief (2021). She was awarded a MacArthur Genius Grant.

Reverend Mother Abimbola Esther Ajayi ‘Iya Adura’ receives Africa’s Most Outstanding Lifetime Philanthropy Award 2021:

SHE is an exemplary woman with a heart of gold. Her love for humanity knows no boundary. Reverend Mother Abimbola Esther Ajayi ‘Iya Adura’ truly exemplifies honesty, godliness, humility, simplicity; hardwork and unrivaled passion to help the less privileged in African society. There was a loud round of applause when votes came in from the Readers’ Choice that this beautiful soul scored 997,000 to receive Africa’s Most Outstanding Lifetime Philanthropy Award 2021.

She is a white garment clergy and philanthropist. She is the founder of the Love of Christ Generation Church, C & S (Iya Adura), London. Not only has she touched and changed many lives through her ministry and humanitarian foundation, Rev. Esther completed an ultra modern Cathedral and architectural masterpiece of the Love of Christ Generation Church C&S located beside Landmark Tower, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Going by the surging challenge of Covid-19 Omicron virus, the award committee unanimously agreed to put solid machinery in motion and ensure these enviable awards are physically presented to these recipients in their offices in Africa, Europe, United Kingdom and the United States within the first quarter of 2022.

We fully congratulate all the awardees in the various ways they are making Nigeria, Africa and the Black race proud.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=