BREAKING SILENCE AFTER 23 YEARS IN NIGERIA’S MUSIC INDUSTRY:

I am NIGERIA’S Number one Reggae ROCKER-Gidd Magip

…‘If music is the food of love, play on…’

* ‘Nigerian Government has FAILED Musicians in the country’

* ‘PMAN is a Useless Organization and a Den of Thieves’

* Yet to collect a single royalty on Reggae Rocker after commercial success of album

* ‘Plays deep, spiritual classics of Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, Majek Fashek

* Reveals why most musicians live in abject poverty, Why he loves being a Jehovah Witness

* His words: “I’m from a polygamous family. After my Dad’s death, the family drove my mother with eight children away. I dropped out of school and started selling newspaper as a vendor. I sold newspapers for two years and thereafter bought my guitar. I bought my first guitar at a cost of 320Naira then”

FOR 23 YEARS, GIDEON IBEH, famously known on Africa’s music stage as Gidd Magip shone like stars with his hit album then ‘I am a Reggae Rocker’ in 1997. Everyone believed that album was a commercial success, as he showered in awards and traveled for open music concerts across Africa. He had decided to open up on the challenges life has put across him, even with the daily vicissitudes of problems. Damning all consequences, ready to break free, set to release another hit album coming up soon, he had granted this interview to our hardworking AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief, GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU on ‘State of Nigerian Music industry, his life and other issues.” Enjoy it…

NAIJA STANDARD: How will you describe your brand of Reggae music?

My brand of reggae is called Afro reggae. This kind of reggae is very deep and spiritual. It is a combination of the classics of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Bob Marley and Majek Fashek. I fussed the three brands to develop my brand of Afro reggae.

NAIJA STANDARD: Will you say there is hope for Nigerian musicians in the country?

Yes, there is hope. Nigerian artists are talented but they need to be discipline and learn how to play one instrument.

NAIJA STANDARD: Will you say the Nigerian government has failed the musicians?

For sure, Nigerian government has failed Nigeria musicians and the masses at large.

NAIJA STANDARD: Why are you famously called Nigeria’s Reggae Rocker?

After the release of reggae rocker in 1997, everybody started calling me ‘reggae rocker’ and I got tired of telling people my biological name. Reasons being that the people enjoyed my music and got stuck to reggae rocker Monica.

NAIJA STANDARD: Your biological first name is Gideon. Why do you adopt the stage name ‘Reggae Rocker?

As at today, reggae rocker is a household name in Africa after many years I had disappeared from the public because view due to spiritual related issues. But I thank God now I am stronger than ever.

NAIJA STANDARD: What are some of the highpoint of your music career?

I have performed in music concerts across Africa, won several international awards.

NAIJA STANDARD: Do you regret being a musician in Nigeria?

No i don’t regret. The frustration in the country gives you inspiration, and my best is yet to come.

NAIJA STANDARD: Why has there been leadership problem continually in the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN)?

PMAN has always been a very useless organization. I never believe in them, just like the government, they don’t have blue-print to work on, only to steal money.

NAIJA STANDARD: Who will you describe as the worst PMAN President since establishment and your reasons?

I would prefer tp keep my observation to myself as I have already explained all I know about PMAN.

NAIJA STANDARD: Why do you think most Nigerian musicians are not living a life of luxury?

It is true that our musicians are not living a life of luxury, but penury. You cannot be greater than you are presently due to your environment. Do you know at no time was I paid royalty for the reggae rocker album which was a commercial success in Nigeria and across Africa?

NAIJA STANDARD: What are some of your regrets in life?

Yes, my greatest regret was when I stopped preaching as a Jehovah witness due to hardship before my album release.

NAIJA STANDARD: What lessons has life taught you?

Life has life has taught me to trust in God, be humble, never give up, keep trying and above all things the beginner is never the winner.

NAIJA STANDARD: Take us through your childhood biography?

My name is Gideon Ibeh, stage name as reggae rocker. I was born after the Biafran war. My mum is from Edo state and my father from Abia state. I came from a polygamous family which stirred alot of jealousy when they discovered I am the beloved son of my father among many children my dad had. After my Dad’s death, the family drove my mother with eight children away. I dropped out of school and started selling newspaper as a vendor. My father died in 1986. I sold newspapers for two years and thereafter bought my guitar. I bought my first guitar at a cost of 320naira then. Two years latter, I recorded a hit when it was released, it spread like fire in Benue state were i was then. That how i moved on, as i said the best is yet to come

NAIJA STANDARD: Finally, tell us about your present music album?

My new single hit album is titled: “No one knows tomorrow,” reflective of a seven days story. The second single will reveal the stuff I am made of. We have plenty musicians who are talented but cannot do good music and they know it. Peace and love to all my fans.