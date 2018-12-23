BREAKING:

Two NIGERIAN Texas Residents Sentenced to 45 Months in Prison, Face Deportation…For Fraud, Money Laundering, Identity Theft, Bank/Credit Cards Scam

*Caused losses of over $1.1million to United States Government

* Orefo Okeke of Arlington, co-conspirator, Clement Onuama plead guilty to crime

* Victims found in 16 states in America, Seven countries around the world

* “Okeke was found responsible for causing losses of over $1.1 million. He was ordered to pay restitution of over $582,000 and to forfeit the same amount as a money judgment against him”- US Attorney’s Office

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

TWO OF THE NIGERIANS RESIDENT IN ARLINGTON, TEXAS have been picked up by United States law enforcement agents for engaging in fraud, identity theft and money laundering. They were placed on trial, agreed to financial crime and sentenced to 45 months in prison. These Nigerians: Orefo Okeke, 40, Arlington, Texas, and Clement Onuama were sentenced by US District Judge William, while his Conley in Madison.

Okeke was sentenced to 45 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to money laundering and conducting multiple frauds in Wisconsin and elsewhere.

Okeke and co-conspirator Clement Onuama were charged with committing wire fraud and money laundering, with the multiple frauds including romance frauds, business email compromises, identity theft, bank account takeovers and credit card fraud.

The US Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Okeke was found responsible for causing losses of over $1.1 million. He was ordered to pay restitution of over $582,000 and to forfeit the same amount as a money judgment against him.

The money laundering occurred when the two defendants used multiple bank accounts to deposit their fraud proceeds before withdrawing it in cash and cashier’s checks, all in withdrawals of $10,000 or less. The investigation into Okeke and Onuama started when two victims in Wisconsin, including a Madison real estate company and a Portage title company, reported they were bilked. Victims were found in 16 states and seven countries. Onuama pleaded guilty to charges as well and will be sentenced Oct. 30. Conley said since Okeke is from Nigeria, he will most likely be deported to his home country when released from prison.