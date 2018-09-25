‘BRITAIN is Considering a Relax in VISA RULE for Nigerian Medical Doctors, Nurses’-Saffron Cordery, Deputy Chief Executive of NHS Providers

BY CHIOMA ANIGALU/DIPLOMATIC REPORTER, UNITED KINGDOM

THERE IS HOPE ON THE HORIZON FOR NIGERIAN DOCTORS, NURSES PLANNING TO COME TO UNITED KINGDOM TO PRACTICE THEIR JOBS AND WORK IN THE BRITISH HEALTH SECTOR.

Saffron Cordery, Deputy Chief Executive of NHS Providers reportedly explained that the United Kingdom is set to exclude medical staff from the government’s visa cap. Though Theresa May, UK Prime Minister, introduced the visa limit for all non-EU skilled workers at 20,700 people a year. Cordery said: “This is going to be a huge relief for trusts up and down the country who have been really struggling to fill their doctors and nurses vacancies. Lifting the visa cap for foreign doctors and nurses is absolutely the right decision and a huge relief.”

Further INVESTIGATION by Naija Standard revealed that the proposed changes will affect the Tier 2 visas, which are used by skilled workers from outside the European Economic Area and Switzerland. In April, NHS bosses said the immigration rules were hindering their ability to find workers after 100 Indian doctors were rejected.

