BRITISH Born Enugu Boy, LEMAR OBIKA Reigns as King of Songwriting in United Kingdom, Europe, Australia…Finished third place on the first series of British talent show Fame Academy

*Music Producer had seven top ten UK singles and sold over two million albums

*Seen as one of the most successful artists to come out of a reality TV show

*Won two Brit Awards, three MOBO Awards and released his fifth studio album

*At 17 years had first concert with Usher Raymond at Junior Jam in ‘The Temple’ Tottenham

*Abandoned plans to study pharmacy at Cardiff University to pursue a musical career

*Successfully supported various artists as Destiny’s Child, Total Uncle Sam and Usher Raymond

BY DAVID ILESANMI/ENTERTAINMENT WRITER, ENGLAND

HE’S ONE OF THE GLORIES OF NIGERIA Overseas. Not only is he very handsome, but too charismatic. He is a famous musician born in Tottenham, North London, England to Nigerian parents from Enugu State, South Eastern Nigeria. LEMAR OBIKA is a shining star, highly respected for his expertise in songwriting, record producing, to the extent that he is being called ‘King of Songwriting’ in United Kingdom, UK, Europe and Australia.

Known as Lemar in the global music circle. He is an English R&B singer–songwriter and record producer. He has had a run of chart success in the UK, Europe and Australia. He rose to fame after finishing in third place on the first series of British talent show Fame Academy, which was won by songwriter David Sneddon.

Since then, Lemar has had seven top ten UK singles and sold over two million albums. He is seen as one of the most successful artists to come out of a reality TV show. Lemar has also won two Brit Awards and three MOBO Awards and released his fifth studio album in 2012.

He grew up listening to Pop and soul music, where he used to sing at home with his brothers and sister, pretending to be The Jacksons. When he was 17, he had his first concert at the Junior Jam at ‘The Temple’ in Tottenham where he supported Usher Raymond.

Due to his deep affection for music, he gave up an opportunity to study pharmacy at Cardiff University to pursue a musical career. Lemar had some success supporting various artists such as Destiny’s Child, Total, Uncle Sam and Usher Raymond on their UK club tours and after some years, managed to secure a recording contract with BMG. Following this, he released his debut single “Got Me Saying Ooh“. His record deal with BMG fell through in less than a year due to restructuring at the record label.

Lemar had to eventually take a job working as an accounts manager at Nat West in Enfield, North London. He was born 4 April 1978.