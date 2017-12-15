BUSTED:

AMERICAN EMBASSY Apprehends 28 year old Nigerian, Lukman Ogunsuada for Submitting FAKE Documents to obtain VISA B1 and B2…Notifies Police Special Fraud Unit, PSFU in Ikoyi, Lagos

*Arrives United States of America Consulate General Office carrying forged letter of invitation, other documents to the officials for interview

*Arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos on a two-count charge of felony to wit. forgery of documents

*Accused pleads not guilty to alleged crime, Granted bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum who must deposit the sum of N10,000 each in the Court registrar’s account

* “Offences accused committed were punishable under sections 365 and 366 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State,2015…in court charge sheet No I/63/2017 “-Police Prosecutor, Wewe Adegbayi

BY TOLE IFEMADE/DIPLOMATIC REPORTER, LAGOS

A NIGERIAN, LUKMAN OGUNSUADA is already in Nigeria’s police net for submitting forged documents to officials of United States Embassy purposely in deceit so as to obtain America’s B1 and B2 Visas. His sly activities were discovered during the interview process.

Officials of the United States of America Consulate General office in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria have apprehended a man with forged documents and immediately invited the operatives of the Police Special Fraud Unit, PSFU in Ikoyi, Lagos to arrest the suspect.

Trouble started for the suspect identified as Lukman Ogunsuada 28, when he went to the United States Consulate General office on Walter Carington Crescent,Victoria Island, Lagos on 11 October, 2017 to present a fake letter of invitation and other documents to the officials for interview knowing fully well that the documents were fake with the intention to use the documents to obtain Visa B1 and B2.

As said in Africa, “Everyday for the thief, one day for the owner,” nemesis caught up with the suspect when the officials after perusing through the documents, discovered that it was fake and invited the police to arrest him.

Ogunsuada was investigated by ASP Lawal Audu and his team. He was arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos on a two-count charge of felony to wit. forgery of documents.

Police Prosecutor, Wewe Adegbayi informed the Court in charge No I/63/2017 that the accused deliberately presented forged documents to the America Consulate officials with the intent that it might be used or acted upon as genuine to obtain Visa B1 and B2 to the prejudice of the United States Consulate General.

Adegbayi said that the offences the accused committed were punishable under sections 365 and 366 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State,2015.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the alleged Crime in the open Court and Magistrate J.A. Layeni granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum who must deposit the sum of N10,000 each in the Court registrar’s account.

Layeni adjourned the case and ordered that the defendant be remanded at Ikoyi prison, Lagos pending when he would perfect the bail conditions. We shall keep you updated on the progress of this case.

#Additional Reports by PM News