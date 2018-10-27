BUSTED IN STING OPERATION:

BY CHIMA OBELU/FOREIGN CRIME CORRESPONDENT, Istanbul, Turkey

END OF THE ROAD HAS COME FOR A NIGERIAN CRIMINAL GANG that has been operating in Europe for a while. These fraudsters specialize in duping companies from Austria to Denmark, Spain to Turkey. The leader of the notorious group is EMMANUEL ANEKE, who goes by the monicker ‘Otunba Cash’, which literally translates in Yoruba as ‘King of Cash’ leads a gang of fraudsters. Aneke and his group were arrested for stealing $1.4million cash in Turkey.

This Nigerian suspected fraudster and CEO of Istanbul Entertainment, Otunba Cash, and his gang have been arrested during a sting operation in connection with stealing a $1.4m cash through an e-mail scam in Turkey.

Trouble started for him when the Danish police sent a letter to Turkish Police Department on 9 May 2018, via Interpol, that an unauthorized access was made to one GM Plast company’s e-mail address. As such, the company paid monies into some accounts in Turkey. Investigation by Turkish Cybercrime Department led to the arrest of Turkish ED, ZI and N.M, whose companies were used as fronts. Further investigation then revealed that some Nigerians were the ones behind the scheme. Following the technical and physical follow-up, police conducted simultaneous operations in Istanbul on 18 October.

Aneke was said to have hacked the emails of the big companies that made international trades, and then cloned payment advises. The group will then trick the companies into making payments into their font companies. Aneke was eventually arrested in the luxury hotel he was staying with gang members O. Popoola, AA Oyemade, AT Fajolu and BO Balogun in Bağcılar.

While the luxury car used by Aneke was confiscated, other seized items from him are: 17 mobile phones, 15 sim cards, 3 flash memory, 4 computers, 1 memory card, $85k, €5k, 5 necklaces, 3 bracelets, 2 handcuffs, 2 rings, 1 earring, Rolex watch and numerous crime documents were recovered during the raid. They are all accused of hacking international companies’ emails, learning about their business partners and then using duplicate websites to fraud them.

According to a police source, the Danish police warned their Turkish counterparts through Interpol back in May that a Denmark-based Turkish company’s e-mail system was breached and more than $1.4 million, as well as fake invoices, were sent to a front company in Turkey.

