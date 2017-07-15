BUSTED:

NIGERIAN Human Trafficking KINGPIN in Italy EMEKA Odiegwu Arrested…13 other Nigerians in Police Net for Slavery, Prostitution, Human Trafficking and illegal immigration

* Trafficked Victims threatened to repay 25,000 to 30,000 euros (28,000 to 33,600 U.S. dollars) cost of the journey from Africa to Europe

* Operation coordinated by prosecutors of Anti-Mafia District Directorate in Cagliari, Sardinia, and raids were carried out in the provinces of Cagliari, Reggio Calabria, Perugia, Pistoia, and Pescara

* “The operation resulted from complaints filed by young women from Ghana and Nigeria, who were engaged in prostitution at the outskirts of the regional capital in Cagliari”-ITALIAN Police

BY SAMSON SHOAGA/MANAGING EDITOR, reporting from ITALY

ITALIAN POLICE has finally arrested the King of African Human Traffficking, Emeka Odiegwu who had been the arrowhead of luring, coordinating and illegally bringing unndocumented immigrant ladies into Europe and engaging the vuulnerable girls into sexual slavery.

Odiegwu was tracked, stalked and monitored closely, until he was eventually busted in his hideout by Italian security operatives. 13 other Nigerians were also arrested for been fully involved in theese crimes.

According to reports, “13 Nigerian nationals were arrested in Italy in an operation targeting an alleged human trafficking ring,” Italian police said on Thursday.

For the records, all of the suspects were variously charged with the induction of people into slavery and prostitution, human trafficking, and illegal immigration. At least seven women were among those arrested.

Italian Police Headquarters confirmed that “The operation was coordinated by prosecutors of the Anti-Mafia District Directorate (DDA) in Cagliari, Sardinia, and raids were carried out in the provinces of Cagliari, Reggio Calabria, Perugia, Pistoia, and Pescara.

“The operation resulted from complaints filed by young women from Ghana and Nigeria, who were engaged in prostitution at the outskirts of the regional capital (Cagliari).”

In Emeka’s gangs operation, these suspects allegedly trafficked women from various countries in Central Africa to Italy with the promise of regular employment, and then forced them into prostitution. Emeka’s group threatened to retaliate against the victims’relatives back in their countries of origin had they disobeyed his direction.

Going by investigators, each victim had to pay traffickers 25,000 to 30,000 euros (28,000 to 33,600 U.S. dollars) to repay the cost of the journey from Africa to Europe.

The probe also uncovered links between the Nigerian traffickers and migrant smugglers based in Libya, where most of the trafficked women were brought before undertaking the Mediterranean crossing to reach Italy.

In at least one case, the victim was recruited through Facebook, the investigation revealed. “In another case, the Nigerian traffickers said they would try to ensure the transfer of a young woman to the German city of Munich, after a short stay in Italy. Some of the young victims contributed to the probe with their testimonies, and were put under protection as provided by Italian law,” police said.