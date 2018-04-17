BUSTED:

‘NIGERIAN Man, SAMSON OTUEDON Apprehended, Caught with FAKE $400,000 counterfeit bills’-Nigeria’s Anti-graft agency, EFCC

….Suspect confessed: ‘I operate a Syndicate group that used fake dollar bills to scam unsuspecting clients’

* Investigators launched into Otuedon’s activities in Nasarawa, Nigeria’s north central state after it received reports the group was producing fake dollar bills

* “Those conversant with currency trading in Nigeria know that most legal and illegal bureau de change operators come from the north”-Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman for Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

* “$100 bill is the most frequently counterfeited denomination of United States currency outside the United States due to its broad circulation overseas”-United States official

BY KEN EGBAGU/ANTI-GRAFT REPORTER, ABUJA

HE IS A NIGERIAN CRIMINAL. HE MAKES LIVING FROM CRIMES IN NIGERIA. SAMSON OTUEDON IS LEADER OF A CRIMINAL GANGS in Nigeria that specializes in financial scam, deceiving unsuspecting members of the public by printing fake dollar counterfeit bills all the name of ‘getting-rich-quick’, for scamming purposes. He had been busted from his hideout by Nigeria’s prime anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for minting FAKE $400,000 counterfeit bills.

In his confession, Otuedon narrated that he operated a syndicate group that used fake dollar bills to scam unsuspecting clients, which has made lots of vulnerable and innocent people to fall for this con artist’s trick thereby losing their hard-earned money.

Confirming this development, Wilson Uwujaren, a spokesman for EFCC said in a statement, “An investigation was launched into Otuedon’s activities in Nasarawa, Nigeria’s north central state after it received reports the group was producing fake dollar bills. We have arrested several fake currency traders in northern Nigeria, a hub for foreign currency trading. Those conversant with currency trading in Nigeria know that most legal and illegal bureau de change operators come from the north.”

The suspect was arrested Saturday and will be charged to court after investigations have been concluded, Uwujaren said in the statement. The threat of counterfeiting dollar bills has increased in recent years as more countries adopt the US dollar as their national currency, a 2016 report from the United Secret State Service says.

For United States, their official position is that $100 bill is the most frequently counterfeited denomination of U.S. currency outside the United States due to its broad circulation overseas.

