BUSTED:

NIGERIAN Nollywood Actor, HENRY OMOAKE Handcuffed in Nairobi Apartment possessing FAKE $25Million Cash…Claim Fund was a Movie Prop

*Found to have expired travel documents, alleged set-up by few Kenyans and Nigerians

*Argues: ‘I am not into Money Laundering. The money was to be used in a movie scene being that I am a Script Writer for Film Makers’

BY MALELI TUOKTI/CRIME CORRESPONDENT in NAIROBI

HENRY OMOAKE, A NIGERIAN Movie Actor, HENRY OMOAKE has been arrested in Nairobi, Kenya for dealing with fake money to the tune of $25million found in his Malaika apartment which he claimed was meant for props on movie scene under the pretext of being a script writer.

Kenya Police have seized 25 million fake US dollars in Nairobi’s South B estate. Henry was arrested at Malaika Apartments with fake notes of USD25 million. He denied claims of laundering fake notes saying that he had been set up by some Kenyans and Nigerians. He was also found with outdated travel documents.

In his defense the Nigerian man said that the money was to be used in a movie scene as he was a script writer for film makers. This comes hot in the heels of the seizure of fake currency amounting to Sh.1 billion being found in Westlands. Two men from Chad and their Kenyan driver were arrested in the raid. Police have urged Kenyans to be vigilante so as to not fall prey or become victims of this cartel which use the money to fleece innocent Kenyans.