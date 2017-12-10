BUSTED:

TWO NIGERIAN LADIES, IFY MBA, AMMANDA CHIOMA Charged for HUMAN Trafficking, Sex Slavery in GHANA…Trafficked SIX Girls from Lagos, Ekiti and Enugu states

*Unemployed Immigrants appear before an Accra Circuit Court

* Pleads Guilty for Commercial Sex Work

*Faces Stiff BAIL term in the sum of GHc70,000.00 with three sureties each

* Lodges at Kormens Hotel, Baatsonaa

* “We were brought from Nigeria by Ify and Ammanda on transit to Germany and Dubai where we were to be employed as house-maids, but were forced against our will to go into having open-sex with over 10 men daily. No water or food was given us for refusal to trade our bodies for sex”-Trafficked Victims cry out to Ghana Police

BY KAFO KWEKU/CRIME REPORTER, ACCRA

TWO NIGERIAN ladies, who specializes in human trafficking from Nigeria to Ghana enroute Germany and United Arab Emirates (UAE) had been arrested by the intelligence unit of Ghana Police for deceiving innocent girls from Lagos, Ekiti and Enugu states into believing that they (victims) would be given ‘good-jobs’ in Germany and Dubai.

These two Nigerian ringleaders, Ify Mba, and Ammanda Eze Chioma, both unemployed appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly trafficking six young girls from Nigeria to Ghana purposely for commercial sex work.

These two Nigerian women plead not guilty to the charge and were both granted bail in the sum of GHc70,000.00 with three sureties each, one of which is to be justified by the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku.

Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agnes Boafo told the court that the complainants are police officers at Baatsonaa District Police Command, while the victims were Nigerian nationals brought to Ghana by the accused persons.

This ASP said the accused persons, together with another, now at large, are Nigerian nationals who came to Ghana and are lodging at Kormens Hotel, Baatsonaa. On March 24, at about 1900 hours, the police had information that a group of Nigerian girls were spotted being escorted by some women into a hotel within Baatsonaa for solicitation.

The prosecution said based on intelligence, the police embarked on an operation and arrested the accused persons, and also six other young ladies ages between 21 and 26.

ASP Boafo told the court that the ladies immediately informed the police that they were brought from Nigeria by the accused persons on transit to Germany and Dubai to be employed as house helps, however they were forced by the accused persons to go into (sex-slavery) by way of soliciting upon their arrival in the country.

She said the police discovered that four of the victims were brought on March 14, and locked up in a hotel room and made to swear an oath to go into solicitation in night clubs in Baatsonaa to pay 555,000.00 Naira equivalents to $2,000.00 dollars to the accused persons.

She said two other victims were brought into the country on March 23, and made to go through the same ritual. The victim’s complained that they were not given food and water when some of them refused to cooperate to go into the solicitation business. The prosecution told the court that in their caution statements, the two accused persons denied the offence.