NIGERIAN Born American, OLUROTIMI BADERO is World’s Best Cardiologist, Nephrologist…Received Board Certifications in Cardiovascular Disease, Interventional Cardiology, Nephrology

*Had Medical Degree from Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences, Ogun State University

* He’s one of NINE doctors at River Oaks Hospital and one of FOUR at River Region Medical Center who specialize in Cardiovascular Disease

*CERTIFICATION: American Board of Internal Medicine, Certified in Cardiovascular Disease, American Board of Internal Medicine, Certified in Interventional Cardiology, American Board of Internal Medicine

Certified in Nephrology, GA State Medical License Active through 2017, NY State Medical License Active through 2018, NC State Medical License

Active through 2017, TN State Medical License Active through 2013; TX State Medical License Active through 2017, MS State Medical License Active through 2017

* “Spirituality and Creativity are vital to the art of Healing”-Dr. Badero

*PLUS how he treated nephrology patients for two years without additional pay

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

HE’S A NIGERIAN originally from Yoruba-speaking part of Africa’s most populous black nation. He is very intelligent, smart and seeing in the global medical circle as a genius. This Naturalized American at the age of 45 years has become Nigerian-American most celebrated and only medical doctor with specialty in Heart and Kidney perfect treatment. He has acquired numerous degrees, received various medical certifications confirming him a leader as best Cardiologist, Nephrologist in United States of America. Dr. Olurotimi Badero has performed 100 percent medical treatment on patients and he had been 100 percent very successful as a very deligent medical practitioner.

Our investigation as confirmed on his Badero’s personal website confirmed that he has had a NINE years medical practice as a successful cardiologist in Jackson, Mississippi and he is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including River Oaks Hospital and River Region Medical Center. He received his medical degree from Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences, Ogun State University and has been in practice between 11-20 years. He is one of NINE doctors at River Oaks Hospital and one of FOUR at River Region Medical Center who specialize in Cardiovascular Disease.

Badero’s office located at Cardiac Renal & Vascular Associates P.C

5240 Robinson Road Ext Jackson, MS 39204 is a Mecca of sort and behive of activities daily due to his extensive tranning, fellowship and awards won.

This Nigerian earned his specialty degree in nephrology at Emory University in Atlanta in 2006. According to reports, while taking care of nephrology patients, he realized that most patients were dying from cardiovascular disease and not from kidney disease. Determined to solve that mystery, he returned to SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn, Residency to earn his specialty degree in cardiology in 2009.

After three years of practice in New York, Badero was accepted into Yale University, where he earned three more specialties: interventional cardiology, peripheral vascular medicine and peripheral vascular convention. He received an award for excellence in cardiology from the Association of Black Cardiologists in 2008, became an interventional cardiologist at Central Mississippi Medical Center in 2011, performed the first radial coronary angioplasty in CMMC history and treated nephrology patients for two years without additional pay.

Thereafter did a one-year fellowship in interventional nephrology and dialysis that year. In 2013, he formed Cardiac, Renal & Vascular Associates.

Badero due to his professionalism in medical practice was Board-certified as a cardiologist, nephrologist, interventional nephrologist, internist and nuclear cardiologist.

Badero is a deep lover of God and cherishes close fellowship with the Lord. He is an assistant pastor of Vine Chapel Church and an avid painter, who believes spirituality and creativity are vital to the art of healing.

For the records, Badero had his various education and medical trainning at: SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn, Residency , Internal Medicine, Yale University School of Medicine Fellowship, Invasive & Interventional Cardiology, Emory University Fellowship, Nephrology; SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn Fellowship, Cardiovascular Disease, SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn Fellowship , Interventional Nephrology Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences, Ogun State University Medical School.

Badero is a 1988 alumni of Federal Government College , Odogbolu, Ogun State

He along with Debo Ademola (now a P ediatric Nephrologist ) and Folake Ojiekere (owner of Pictureworks Extra) won the nation-wide Science Quiz competition in 1988

Completed medical program at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) in 1997

Completed specialty training in internal medicine at the State University of New York in 2004.