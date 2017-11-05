CELEBRATION:

Lagos Police Command Image maker, Olarinde Famous-Cole, alias TushOlopa Quits Bachelorhood…Says: ‘I am Happy to have Married Simisola, the lady of my life’

*Top Celebrities attend wedding of popular Cole family in Lagos Island and renowned wife’s family of Akinbogun

BY WUNMI OLANIRAN/SOCIETY REPORTER, LAGOS

IT WAS a day of celebration, fulfillment and happiness, as joyfully-looking and handsome Lagos Police spokesperson, Olarinde Famous-Cole, known in major security circles as ‘TushOlopa’ has bid bachelorhood goodbye as he finally married the lady of his dream, Simisola Famous-Cole whom he had had long relationship. He danced, sang and you could visibly see joy all over his face.

Dignitaries were top celebrities from all works of life who made it a point of duty to witness the ceremony and rejoice with ‘TushOlopa’ and new bride.

For the records, the Public Relations Officer of Lagos Police command, Olarinde had a successful wedding last Saturday having married his long-time lover Simisola Akinbogun (Now Simisola Famous-Cole).

Olarinde a.k.a TushOlopa is from the popular Cole family in Lagos Island while his wife is from the renowned family of Akinbogun.

#We wish them happy married life….