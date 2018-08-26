CHARGED FOR FELONY VIOLATION:

NIGERIAN Man, OLAJIDE NOIBI Arrested for hiding aboard Virgin American Flight 415 in Los Angeles International Airport…Found to possess FAKE Boarding Pass

* ‘After the plane took off, flight attendants noticed there was an extra passenger, and when they examined Olajide Noibi’s boarding pass they noticed that it was from the previous day and bore the name of a different person’–FBI spokeswoman, Laura Eimiller

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

HE ‘S A NIGERIAN, a native of Lagos state. OLAJIDE NOIBI had wanted to travel to United States for long in search of greener pasture, but it was only realized that on his documentation was an expired boarding pass that belonged to someone else was in custody today after being arrested as a stowaway.

Olajide was promptly arrested recently after he landed on Virgin American Flight 415 at JFK International Airport bound for Los Angeles International Airport, LAX . Going by FBI spokeswoman, Laura Eimiller, Olajide was picked up immediately. Laura told journalists that “Noibi boarded Virgin American Flight 415 at JFK International Airport bound for LAX on Friday.

“After the plane took off, flight attendants noticed there was an extra passenger, and when they examined Noibi’s boarding pass they noticed that it was from the previous day and bore the name of a different person. He was questioned, but he was not arrested at that time.”

The following week on Wednesday, Noibi was arrested when he returned to LAX and tried to board Delta flight 46 for Atlanta, again trying to use an expired boarding pass belonging to someone else.

Other expired boarding passes allegedly were found by officials who searched his bags. Noibi was arrested on a felony violation for “being a stowaway aboard an aircraft.”

He made an initial appearance in federal court same Wednesday. The case was continued until 10:30 a.m. Friday.