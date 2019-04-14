Chibok Girls’ SCAM:

Nigerian lawyer, EMMANUEL OGEBE sues American newspaper, Wall Street Journal, demand $11million for Assassination of Character…desires six reliefs in U.S. Court

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

HE’S A HIGHLY RESPECTED NIGERIAN INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS ATTORNEY WHO CHERISHES FIGHTING FOR THE OPPRESSED, LESS PRIVILEDGED AND DOWN-TRODDEN. EMMANUEL OGEBE, a resident of of Springfield in the Commonwealth of Virginia, USA, has rolled out a multi-million dollar lawsuit against leading United States newspaper The Wall Street Journal, and its publishers, Dow Jones Company.Ogebe with a hard earned reputation is demanding total monetary damages in the sum of $11 million, among other reliefs, for an alleged false, misleading, defamatory article against his person.

In the assassination of character case already served in United States Court, documentation from the court dated April 10, 2019 showed that Ogebe, who is well known for his humanitarian work especially with regard to the freed Chibok girls, is seeking six reliefs, namely:

(1) compensatory damages of not less than $10,000,000.00;

(2) punitive damages of not less than$1,000,000.00;

(3) all expenses and costs, including attorneys’ fees;

(4) an apology to be published in various global media of plaintiff’s choosing

an injunction restraining defendants from further defamatory publications against the plaintiff such other and further relief as the court deems appropriate.

Going by the court papers, The Wall Street Journal, published the false and defamatory article about Mr. Ogebe on April 13, 2018 on its website and in its print edition of the newspaper, entitled, “The American Ordeal of the Boko Haram Schoolgirls”.

Joined in the suit as defendants are Drew Hinshaw, a Senior Reporter for The Wall Street Journal. Hinshaw, who allegedly authored and published the defamatory article that tarnished Mr. Ogebe’s image; Joe Parkinson, the Africa Bureau Chief for The Wall Street Journal, who allegedly participated in the writing of the article; and Gbenga Akingbule, one of the newspaper’s journalists who also allegedly participated in writing the defamatory article.

The plaintiff alleged that the defendants’ purpose in publishing the article was to weave a narrative that depicted the plaintiff as a callous, exploitative, celebrity groupie who was not really assisting victims of terror and was falsely advocating for persecuted Christians and was rather advancing only his “political agenda.”

He complained that the offending article “was itself sensation-seeking and obnoxious in its description of the schoolgirls as “the Boko Haram girls” in its ordinary meaning, interpretation and understanding, conveying they belong to or are owned by the terrorist group Boko Haram. Its synopsis stated that plaintiff held fund raisers for the girls, which funds disappeared while he hobnobbed with the high and mighty. The article was craftily contrived to portray plaintiff in the most injurious light.”

In the article titled: ‘The American Ordeal of the Boko Haram Schoolgirls,’ The Wall Street Journal narrated and alleged defamatory claims against Ogebe, by maintaining their management stance that “Ogebe and his Nigerian associates fraudulently exploited the ex-hostages for tens of thousands of dollars. The Wall Street Journal heard from several of the Chibok students in America, as well as their teachers, counselors, and families, along with officials from the DHS and Federal Bureau of Investigation. The Journal reviewed two reports written by the American schools they attended, as well as two undisclosed Nigerian governmental investigations that allege Mr. Ogebe and his Nigerian associates fraudulently exploited the ex-hostages.“Mr. Ogebe generated a lot of money through these activities and never spent a dime to care for their well-being according to one of two undisclosed Nigerian government reports accusing him of fraud, citing interviews with the young women and their caretakers. The girls…accused him of using them as money minting machines.

Ogebe denies the accusations against him and says the young Nigerians have been turned against him by other actors eager to exploit them, ranging from Nigeria’s government, biographers looking to publish their story and a former adviser to George H. W. Bush who took two of them to meet President Donald Trump. He says the Chibok saga ultimately left him poorer.