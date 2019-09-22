CHILD ABUSE!

Nigerian Woman, REBECCA OJO ODONSI Sentenced To 6 Years in Jail for Body Injury to Daughter in Ghana…Accused 15-year old daughter of Stealing 3,000Cedis, handing over proceed of crime to Boyfriend

*Angrily used a kitchen knife, a pair of scissors to cause her harm, leaving her with bleeding wound

* Ghana government returns daughter back to Nigeria woman relative

* ‘My daughter is a thief. She had been stealing everything in the house and giving same to her Ghana boyfriend. She stole my two cellphones in the house, 3,000Cedis I collected from the bank and handed everything to her Ghana boyfriend. We have no money to feed. I have no one to run for help. Her father promised to send us money, but nothing has happened since January this year. Ghana government should spare me jail time. They should deport me back to Nigeria’-Cried embattled suspect

BY KOJO AKUA/CRIME REPORTER, ACCRA, GHANA

REBECCA OJO ODONSI, A-35 YEAR OLD NIGERIAN WOMAN who relocated here to Accra, Ghana in search of a better life from Nigeria has been sentenced to 6 years in jail for causing body injury to her 15-year old daughter whom she accused of stealing daily from her.

Odonsi in tears after been sentenced to jail stated that her daughter pushed her into taking the drastic action when she stole her two mobile cellphones and the sum of 3,000 Cedis she collected from her bank account in Ghana.

Her words: “My daughter is a thief. She had been stealing everything in the house and giving same to her Ghana boyfriend. She stole my two cellphones in the house, 3,000Cedis I collected from the bank and handed everything to her Ghana boyfriend. We have no money to feed. I have no one to run for help. Her father promised to send us money, but nothing has happened since January this year. Ghana government should spare me jail time. They should deport me back to Nigeria.”

Odonsi sentenced to six years in prison in Ghana for lashing her daughter with a kitchen knife and a pair of scissors leaving her with bleeding wounds. Meanwhile, her daughter has been reunited back to her mother’s family in Nigeria. This suspect would be deported from Ghana back to Nigerian after her 6 Years sentence