Christmas Tragedy after 20 years residency in America!

Nigerian born medical doctor, BENJAMIN OKIGBO Strangulates wife to death, tried to kill sons, hang self over uncontrollable heated argument in Greatwood, Texas

…21-year old twin children escaped claws of ‘death by whisker’

* Police investigation reveals murder-suicide as cause of death, denies widely alleged ‘gun shot’ in their home at 1500 block of Brookstone Lane

* Attached inside story: Video recording evidence of incidence as proof

* “Our investigation confirmed that Benjamin Okigbo strangled Theresa Okigbo to death. He then attempted to kill both of his 21-year-old sons by strangling them before he eventually killed himself by hanging. Both of the sons survived the attack with injuries that are not life-threatening”–SUGAR LAND Police, Texas

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief live in SUGAR LAND, Texas

IT is a very sad end to the blossoming career of a Nigerian born Naturalized American trained medical doctor, Dr. Benjamin Okigbo who left the shores of Nigeria 20 years ago in search of greener pasture. He had arrived United States then in company of his wife, Theresa and 1-year old twin children (now 21-years old). The community of Greatwood within the Sugar-land area of Texas were thrown into mourning and crying when news hit town that highly beloved Benjamin died by self-hanging (suicide), after strangulating his wife to death, attempted to strangle his twin sons which failed over a heated family disagreement that could not be brought under control.

The twin children who witnessed this painful event tried endlessly to pacify their father to allow peace reign in their family. The more they plead with Benjamin, the higher he got angrier. Further investigation by Naija Standard newspaper showed that Benjamin kept lamenting how he had accrued too-many debt and was on the verge of bankruptcy which was having a huge effect on his job performance at work. Seen no way out, he had allegedly took law into his own hands. We have attached a video recording evidence of the incidence as proof inside the story.

Neighbors react:

Our correspondent spoke with few of the deceased neighbors who could not fathom what had made the one peaceful family turn chaos. Tom Sullivan, a civil engineer said “We all around know the Okigbo family. We are aware they originally came here from Nigeria. They are Americans. Nothing in this life should have made him engage in such devilish behavior to ruin his beautiful family.”

Roy Diamond, a realtor was in tears. He shook his head intermittently and said: “I saw Dr. Benjamin returned from work two days ago. He was all smiles, as I waved at him when he drove past my house. I heard the family had been undergoing some irreconcilable differences. Even then, there are ways they could have resolve the matter perfectly.”

For Rachel Simon, a registered nurse, she was emotional. “How could this has happened to a beautiful and loving family? I personally know the family of Okigbo, they are good people. I don’t know why bad thing happen to some good people.”

Police investigation confirm Naija Standard newspaper report:

Corroborating this view, Police investigation reveals murder-suicide been cause of death by denying the widely alleged ‘gun shot’ printed in a section of the press.

Sugar Land police in Texas have identified a husband and wife found dead at a Greatwood home on Friday morning. The husband and wife were identified as Benjamin Okigbo and Theresa Okigbo. Police said the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Police said on Saturday that their investigation revealed that Benjamin Okigbo strangled Theresa Okigbo to death. He then attempted to kill both of his 21-year-old sons by strangling them before he eventually killed himself by hanging.

Both of the sons survived the attack with injuries that are not life-threatening. On Friday morning, a daughter, who doesn’t live at the home, went there after she became concerned. She wasn’t injured.

Someone in the house called 9-1-1 Friday morning around 10 a.m. from the home in the 1500 block of Brookstone Lane.

When officers arrived, they found the couple’s bodies inside. They were both in their 50s.

A neighbor said they were originally from Nigeria but had lived in the Greatwood home for about 20 years. She said she spoke to the wife a few days ago and nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

The investigation remains ongoing.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens.

To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)



