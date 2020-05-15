‘CHURCHES in Nigeria will certainly lose members after COVID-19 pandemic’-Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Daystar Christian Centre

*’Churches with huge members may see a smaller congregation, as most people will now prefer to stream services from home’

* BY TOMIWA BOLUWATIFE/RELIGIOUS REPORTER, LAGOS

PASTOR SAM ADEYEMI, Senior pastor of Daystar Christian Centre is a man of God highly celebrated for his honesty, godliness and truthfulness of the word of God all the time. He critically appraised the on-going Coronavirus pandemic in the world, and conclude that churches will not remain the same after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Making this known on BBC Yoruba on Tuesday, Adeyemi stated that churches with huge members may see a smaller congregation, as most people will now prefer to stream services from home.

“That’s an issue I have pondered upon severally because the church may not be the same again after this COVID-19 experience. As you can see, many people have been receiving messages via online broadcast from their homes. It’s no longer like before that they have to be physically present in churches,” he said.

“Now that many have been used to worshiping God from the comfort of their rooms, will they go to church when COVID-19 is finally over?

“Many Christians may also feel relaxed on Sundays when they usually go to church,” he said.

Adeyemi also noted that the Coronavirus outbreak has shown members if their churches care about them. (Agency Report/Independent)

