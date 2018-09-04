CONFESSION:

‘I AM Guilty of $2million FAKE Business Deal with some AMERICAN Companies’-ADEYEMI ODUFUYE, Nigerian born Undergraduate in Britain

…Plead to charges of scamming a Torrington company out of more than $500,000, Faces over 20 Years in Prison

*Suspect sent dozens of emails to the comptroller of a Torrington company, prompting a transfer of over $500,000 from company accounts

*Dismissed as a student of Sheffield Hallam University, extradited from the United Kingdom

* Bears FAKE names as ‘Micky,’ ‘Micky Bricks,’ ‘Yemi,’ ‘GMB,’ ‘Bawz,’ ‘Jefe’

*Found to have sent five wire transfers totaling more than $500,000 to accounts in Virginia, Florida, Washington, D.C., and Hong Kong

*FBI identified 36 wire confirmations in e-mail accounts utilized by (Odufuye) and others from September 2015 to May 2016, totaling more than $1.6 million

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF & TOM ILUPEJU/CRIME WRITER IN UNITED KINGDOM

HE’S A NIGERIAN TRICKSTER, A NOTORIOUS DECEIVER. Before his arrest in Britain and extradition to United States, he lives a life of opulence as an undergraduate in Sheffield Hallam University, until his criminality found him out and was apprehended December 2016. ADEYEMI ODUFUYE has been discovered to have pilfered from the coffers of American companies the sum of two million dollars, $2million.

Odufuye, 31, has pleaded guilty to charges issued in connection with scamming a Torrington company out of more than $500,000, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Odufuye and others were involved in the fraudulent activity which sent dozens of emails to the comptroller of a Torrington company in late 2015, prompting them to transfer more than $500,000 from company accounts.

Odufuye bears various fake names as ‘Micky,’ ‘Micky Bricks,’ ‘Yemi,’ ‘GMB,’ ‘Bawz,’ and ‘Jefe.’. He was extradited from the United Kingdom, where he was studying at Sheffield Hallam University, and arrested in December 2016.

In the e-mails, (Odufuye) posed (as) the real CEO of the victim company and instructed the controller to send multiple wire transfers exceeding a total of $1 million from the company’s accounts to various individuals and purported entities. The company then sent five wire transfers totaling more than $500,000 to accounts in Virginia, Florida, Washington, D.C., and Hong Kong.”

To date, the FBI has identified 36 wire confirmations in e-mail accounts utilized by (Odufuye) and others from September 2015 to May 2016, totaling more than $1.6 million. This does not include the funds drawn from the Torrington company. He pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and aggravated identity theft.

The FBI are still investigating the case. Other suspects remain unidentified or free of charges and one suspect has either evaded the police since the indictment or worked with the police in an undercover capacity.

Aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory sentence of two years in prison. Wire fraud carries a 20 year maximum sentence. Chief Judge Hall announced that the scheduling hearing would take place soon.

The latter charge requires a two-year mandatory minimum sentence, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Odufuye is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in New Haven for sentencing shortly.