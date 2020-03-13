CONFESSION!

‘I am GUILTY of collecting $1,500 cash from a Nigerian man to help him obtain Green Card in America unlawfully’-AJIA Strauss, 28-year-old American lady in Newark

* Monsuru Ogunbiyi, resident of Pittsburgh convinced American woman to submit falsified documents, made untrue statements to USCIS to become a permanent resident

* Fake couple staged photographs, claiming to live together and opening a joint bank account

* Court set sentencing for June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m, facing five years in prison, a fine of not more than $250,000.00

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

A NIGERIAN MAN ON A visiting visa in Pittsburgh, United States, MONSURU OGUNBIYI is in deep trouble for coercing a-28-year-old American lady, Ajia Strauss into help of obtaining a permanent resident status in ‘Green Card’ acquisition after paying her the sum of $1,500 cash. He submitted fake document to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, USCIS, to deceive them. Ajia has now told American prosecutors that she is guilty of the crime.

This New Jersey woman admitted in federal court few days ago into entering a sham marriage with a Nigerian man who was living in Pittsburgh so he could become a permanent resident, according to prosecutors.Ajia Strauss, 28, of Newark, pleaded guilty in Pittsburgh federal court to conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Strauss and Monsuru Ogunbiyi, a citizen of Nigeria, married on June 3, 2016, in exchange for $1,500, according to court papers. The fake couple later submitted falsified documents and made untrue statements to USCIS.

Strauss and Ogunbiyi did other things to make themselves appear a couple — staging photographs, claiming to live together and opening a joint bank account, according to prosecutors.

He filed in December 2017 an application for permanent residency status. But the scheme apparently unraveled as authorities obtained text messages between the pair that showed a discussion about using Strauss’ address “and that they needed to learn more about each other,” according to the indictment.

Ogunbiyi pleaded guilty to the same offense in December and was sentenced to time served. He spent about two and a half months in jail, according to court records. They were indicted in July. The Court set sentencing for June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than five years in prison, a fine of not more than $250,000.00, or both, for the charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Robert S. Cessar is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government

Support NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER’S journalism of integrity and credibility

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens.

To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)