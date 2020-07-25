Confusion, Rivalry tear Nigeria Music union apart:

Pretty OKAFOR is a Homeless Fraudster, Cocaine Addict on Zone 2 Police wanted list, never PMAN President at no time’-TEE MAC OMATSHOLA, award-wining flutist

…alleges :’Pretty is not a musician, he had no single album as he stole N120million belonging to the music union. He lied that I sold PMAN land in Abuja freely given by IBB many years ago. He will soon be arrested by the police’

*embattled Pretty fires back: ‘Tee Mac and Orits Wiliki were handcuffed to Abuja (with no photograph/video proof), made to appear before police. PMAN land was sold by them as they were kept in the cell. Tee Mac jumped bail. Uncle P ran away from the house for defrauding the people in PMAN’S name while his wife is two months pregnant. I am still the President of PMAN’

* Uncle P blast Pretty: “At last week NEC meeting of PMAN, Pretty was expelled in a Communique signed by 28 state chapters of the union. I am the elected National PMAN of President recognized by the Trade Union Registrar. Pretty is an impostor. He will soon be committed to prison as he faces Form 48/49. That guy is simply a thief, a madman, a criminal in hiding; who enjoy lying and creating chaos everywhere. PMAN’S new election is coming this October”

*Orits Wiliki react: “Pretty Okafor is a criminal, warming up for Prison whom I have sued for N100million in HEARING NOTICE: ID/ADR/148/16: ORITS WILIKI -VS- PRETTY OKAFOR. At no time was Tee Mac or I ever arrested by the police. He should provide the name of the PMAN Abuja land buyer, copy of the receipt for the sale and which year was it sold. The fool who could not pay his house rents and was thrown out telling you he is the richest Nigerian Musician?

BY ROTIMI AGULERO, ENTERTAINMENT REPORTER, ABUJA & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

NIGERIA Music house is on fire. Greed, confusion, rivalry are the trio factors threatening to tear the Performing Musicians Employers ‘Association of Nigeria, PMAN, apart. At the center of this raging controversy is Pretty Okafor who is still claiming to be the National President of the widely-fractured music house. Pretty had made several allegation against Uncle P, the elected National President of the same music union, confronted Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli, an award-wining flutist who doubled as former PMAN president; threw tantrums at Orits Wiliki, a reggae legend in Nigeria who earlier served the music union as Vice president.

Pretty argued that Form 49 carried fake information on him. He stated that his name was not mentioned in the National Industrial court Form 49, “Form 49 carried fake information on me. I was not mentioned anywhere in that Form 49. I was voted into power in 2014. Court pronounced me as PMAN President. They only run PMAN on social media handle.

“ They (these detractors) tried to get Form 48, Court ruled I cannot relocate PMAN Headquarter to Ibadan. I have been following these bad people. I am the richest musician in Nigeria and I am still the PMAN President. PMAN Headquarter is fully operating from my own personal office. They went to be converging at the National Theater, Lagos, but were chased away.

“Uncle P and I are not on the same level. I trained him in Ajegunle. Let me inform you that Tee Mac and Orits Wiliki were arrested and handcuffed to Abuja where they appeared before the Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, IGP, office. Police discovered PMAN land in Abuja was sold and they were kept in the cell. Tee Mac jumped bail. Uncle P ran away from his house after defrauding the people in the name of PMAN. He has not been home for two months. Police are looking for him as he left his pregnant wife alone at home.

“That was PMAN property given to us by Nigeria former Head-of-State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, IBB. In 2016, I demanded the document. IGP did investigation. I am the only person that have never collected a dime from the union. They are the people that enjoy stealing. I own four companies. I am the only musician with a successful communitarian firm in Nigeria.”.

Uncle P:

Responding, Uncle P claimed he has never led a fake life or try pulling people down. His word: “I am a man of reality. I am the elected National PMAN of President recognized by the Trade Union Registrar. I have a Communique signed by the 28 chapters of PMAN. Pretty is an impostor. I don’t fake things or spread fake news on people. Pretty is a mad man. My wife was pregnant, she gave birth 9th of this month. At the last NEC meeting of PMAN, he was rusticated, sent away from the union. NEC directed me to bring him to justice. He ran to Ibadan, deceived the court there. He lied that Sunny Nneji and I sued him, because he wanted to move PMAN headquarter from Lagos to Ibadan. He deceived the court for a consent judgment while facing Form 48/49.

“I went to Ibadan on Monday. I told Justice Coker the truth. There was a drama in the Court. The judge said in 2014, Pretty’s group started writing petition on him. They alleged that the judge received a bribe of N10million. The judge vowed to rule speedily on the matter as he was very angry. The judge called the case , I stood up, PMAN lawyers were there. When the judge called Pretty, he was nowhere to be found, but sent three lady lawyers that claimed to represent him. The three lady lawyers begged the judge that they were only told to represent Pretty that same morning since they had no idea on the veracity and content of the case.

“He keeps parading himself illegally as PMAN President. We have with us a letter from Trade Union-a regulatory body empowered to oversee PMAN, another letter from PMAN transition that disclaimed Pretty. For him to say Police officers are looking for me, he lied. I am recognized by Trade Union. I have a letter of authenticity from them. Pretty went to Anti-crime unit of Zone 2, lied to them. The Police officers came to meet with me, after meeting my lawyer, seen all my evidence, they apologized and said Pretty lied to them.

“I am ready for him. He his an impostor. He has been rubbishing Tee Mac’s image being that he knows that he (Tee Mac) is a gentleman of noble character. I am in my area in my mechanic workshop now for my car maintenance. Police know my house. He is the one jumping from around. He will soon be committed to prison as he faces Form 48/49. That guy is simply a thief, a madman, a criminal in hiding; who enjoy lying and creating chaos everywhere. PMAN’S new election is coming this October. He has no letter from Trade Union, Ministry of Labor and Employment (which I have), confirming me as PMAN President.

Tee Mac:

For obviously angry Tee Mac, he argued: “Zee McCoy and other took some document away. I took the PMAN case to court. Pretty Okafor manipulated the document. He was the Peace Committee Chairman. Due to the fat that I fought him in court, he lied to IGP that I stole the PMAN land IBB gave me. I was not handcuffed. I strolled into IGP office. After IGP saw my original document on the PMAN Abuja land, he ordered Zone 2 to issue arrest warrant for Pretty which had been done. He stole N120million belonging to the music union by telling people he is PMAN President.

“National Industrial court issued Form 48 against him. He went to the Jazz Festival last year where he claimed to be PMAN President. Also, there is Form 49 against Pretty. He is the criminal in the music union. He confessed to Zee McCoy he had been defrauding people. Kenny George left him. I have taken him to court. Pretty is a criminal declared wanted by the police. He went to Ibadan (outside the Lagos jurisdiction) to create crisis. He was never elected in PMAN.

“Charly boy (Charles Oputa) created faction in PMAN because Dele Abiodun (Adawa) was his Vice President. During Nigeria’s 21st Century celebration, I raised a lot of money for him. When I became PMAN President, my Vice left me. When Governor Fashola of Lagos was in power, N76million was approved for us for the African Art Music Village. Zee McCoy informed Dele Abiodun which led him to invade PMAN, slaughtered my two dogs and resigned. He ended up in Ikoyi prison. Pretty is an evil liar, who pulls people down and grant fake interviews.

“Uncle P is the elected PMAN President. Pretty is squatting with people, running away from police. He used to hire music equipment for shows. He is a criminal, a fraudster. He has never been a registered member of PMAN. He is ignorant that to contest any election, you need to register in your state, two years after then you can run for any election. He is a drug addict on Cocaine. He has been disclaimed on television and newspapers.

“Since October last year, the case has been postponed in the court regularly. Pretty is always patronising voodoo (Babalawo literally meaning herbalist). He ate N120million he stole from PMAN. Orits and I have sent police to effect his arrest, he ran away. PMAN can’t do anything until he is in jail. He has an arrest warrant in Zone 2 as directed by IGP. We contributed n400,000 for the court to pick him up. He is absolutely crooked. Let me tell you that PMAN headquarter received a notice from the landlord to move out after our 7 years rent owed was paid. One stupid rich man bought the old PMAN building after I had resigned.

“Before Covid-19, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan , GEJ, assured that the Federal government should be able to help the union, since Nollywood is under PMAN being that we are operating a registered music union. I financed Entertainment Foundation of Nigeria, EFN, from my pocket. I got Trustees from Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN. He (GEJ) approved N50million for EFN and rest. Then GEJ lost the election. I have the letter we wrote to Nigeria’s Minister of Information & Culture, Lai Mohammed. Till date, no single Nigerian musician received a penny. I am fed up. I was ridiculed. PMAN President for four years was my worst experience. Pretty is a devil. Lai did not do anything, he abandoned the letter. This government is so crooked. This government is so bad. In GEJ government, we bought dog food at N80 now going for N6,000. Everybody in Nigeria is suffering. One dollar is now N475 in the market.”

On Beckley Jones:

On a lighter note regarding Beckley Jones, Tee Mac said, “We buried Beckley Jones yesterday. It was at Ikoyi cemetery where it held. That was very sad. I was with Beckley on the phone everyday. I heard on Sunday he died-he had high Blood pressure-after he drove to Asaba.”

On Majek Fashek:

Tee Mac lament, “It is not possible that Majek Fashek’s body should be brought to Nigeria for burial due to the on-going pandemic. He should be buried in New York. The little money people paid into EFN account had been forwarded to his family.”

Orits Wiliki:

Coolman Revolutionaire, Orits Wiliki responded angrily, “Pretty Okafor is a thief warming up to the Prison. I have sued him for N100million in HEARING NOTICE: ID/ADR/148/16: ORITS WILIKI -VS- PRETTY OKAFOR that is the suit number. Let him provide photo of Tee Mac and Orits Williki in handcuffs during arrest as he alleged. He should provide the name of the PMAN Abuja land buyer, copy of the receipt for the sale and which year was it sold. The fool who couldn’t pay his house rents and was thrown out telling you he is the richest Nigerian Musician? He can’t even feed well.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens.

To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)



