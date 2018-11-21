CONTROVERSIAL DEATH IN BRITAIN:

NIGERIAN 18year old boy OLUWADAMILOLA ODEYINGBO Killed in London street Fight, Lifeless body Dumped in a garden

…’Special post-mortem showed he died of multiple organ failure from pre-existing medical condition. No one will be charged for the death of Mr Odeyingbo’, claims Metropolitan Police

* ‘Detectives investigating the death of a young man they believed was murdered in a street fight have concluded that he died of natural causes. No offences of murder or manslaughter have been committed‘-Officers from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command

BY CHUNA CHUBA/CRIME REPORTER, LONDON

HUGE CONTROVERSY IS NOW FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF A NIGERIAN 18 YEAR OLD BOY, OLUWADAMILOLA ODEYINGBO who was allegedly killed during an altercation in a street fight in Chislehurst, East London, United Kingdom. Eye witness account confirmed that this teenager died from injuries sustained in a squabble.

Odeyingbo was found wounded in the garden of a home in the street few minutes past 9pm and died the following morning in a hospital, according to Evening Standard.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, but has since been bailed. Detective Chief Inspector, Tim Wright said, “We understand that neighbours and people passing through the area witnessed the incident on that evening.

“We are keen to speak to all witnesses and would encourage them to come forward as soon as possible. A young man has lost his life and we are doing everything we can to piece together what took place.”

A post-mortem examination has commenced. Detectives investigating the death of a man they believed was murdered in a street fight have concluded that he died of natural causes. Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo, who died on 10 January in Chislehurst, has been named as one of many people killed in violent crimes in London this year. However, Metropolitan Police, who claimed he was murdered in January, has now, six months later, said that he died from multiple organ failure due to a ‘pre-existing medical condition’.

Police also confirmed that no one will be charged over his death. A statement from The Metropolitan Police said: ‘A post-mortem examination conducted on 12 January failed to establish a cause of death. A special post-mortem has now concluded gave a cause of death as multiple organ failure from a pre-existing medical condition. Officers from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command having consulted with the CPS, are satisfied that no offences of murder or manslaughter have been committed. There are ongoing enquiries in relation to other offences not linked to the death of Mr Odeyingbo.’

A spokeswoman from the Met Police reportedly said mistake do happen. In a statement from January, titled teenager ‘murdered in Chislehurst identified’, Met Police said: ‘Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Chislehurst have named the victim.

‘Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo, 18, died in hospital on the morning of Wednesday, 10 January, from injuries sustained following a reported altercation in Empress Drive just after 21pm the previous evening. ‘A post-mortem examination commenced on Friday, 12 January. This has not concluded and will continue in due course.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating. Detective Chief Inspector Tim Wright, said at the time: ‘We understand that neighbours and people passing through the area witnessed the incident on that evening. We are keen to speak to all witnesses and would encourage them to come forward as soon as possible.

‘A young man has lost his life and we are doing everything we can to piece together what took place. They arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder on the same day Mr Odeyingbo died, but he was released on bail days later.

A witness told News Shopper at the time of his death: ‘It happened opposite us and he was found in a garden. I don’t know how he got there but I am sure he didn’t live there. ‘It is very sad seeing how they worked on him. They did CPR on him they brought him out and all I could see was his socks.’

The witness added: ‘They will knife you for anything these days.’ Local MP Bob Neill told Bromley Borough News in January: ‘The murder of Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo last week came as shocking and terribly sad news for our entire community. Chislehurst is normally a very safe area. ‘I have been in touch with the police, who are putting a great deal of time and effort into the case. I hope this will provide some reassurance to those who are understandably concerned about the attack. This is a real tragedy, and I would like to send my condolences to Mr Odeyingbo’s family and friends. If you have any information, please do come forward and help the police with their investigation.’