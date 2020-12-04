A Port Health Service staff member stands next to a thermal scanner as passengers arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria, on January 27, 2019. – The Port Health Services Unit of the Federal Ministry of Health in Nigeria has been placed on alert and has heightened screening measures at the points of entry to screen travellers arriving the country. The Nigeria Immigration Service and Port Health Services have expressed fears over the outbreak of Coronavirus in China. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP) (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

CORONAVIRUS DISEASE!

1, 000 Nigerians in America, Europe apply to Federal Government to Return Home…begging: ‘We are scared of Covid-19 Abroad, We don’t want to die…bring us back to Nigeria’

* Nigerians who want to return home are in China, United States, United Kingdom; France, United Arab Emirates, Spain and Italy

* “Those stranded are actually not Nigerians living abroad. They are mainly Nigerians who traveled for one reason or the other and got stranded. They want to return home. We will do our best, with strict rules for them to follow before being allowed to board. Several people have registered”-Chairperson of NIDCOM, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa

* Nigerian government give two conditions that must be met: “They must undergo a compulsory COVID-19 test in their host countries before leaving and subject themselves to a 14-day quarantine on arrival. Conditions are in line with the guidelines of the National Centre for Disease Control. They will bear all expenses of the trip”

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

DUE TO THE UNPREDIATBLE, DEADLY NATURE OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, over 1,000 Nigerians in the United States and other European countries have applied to the Federal Government to facilitate their return to the country, fearing they may contract Covid-19 and die of the disease.

Meanwhile, Nigerian government has given two conditions to be met for them to be brought back home: “They must undergo a compulsory COVID-19 test in their host countries before leaving and subject themselves to a 14-day quarantine on arrival. The conditions are in line with the guidelines of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Besides, they will bear all expenses of the trip.”

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), headed by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, it was learnt, has been collating the requests.. Thee Nigerians are now begging, saying: “We are scared of Covid-19 Abroad, We don’t want to die…bring us back to Nigeria.”

Nigerians who want to return home are in China, United States, United Kingdom, France, the United Arab Emirates, Spain and Italy. Records showed that 200 of the 1,000 applicants are those in the United States, which is now the epicentre of COVID-19.

A top source, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent, said: “So far, over 1,000 Nigerians have shown interest to be evacuated. The Federal Government has opened up talks with the relevant authorities and embassies.

“Some logistics are being worked out on how to airlifts the affected Nigerians. This administration is committed to the welfare of Nigerians at home and abroad.

“But as for those returning, they have to meet two criteria in line with the protocol of NCDC. They will undergo COVID-19 test before leaving their host countries and compulsory 14-day isolation when they arrive in Nigeria.

“These two conditions are necessary in order to consider the interest of the larger population. If there is any spike, Nigerians will blame it on those who have returned from abroad.”

The source added: “We are still collating figures because more Nigerians are interested in coming back home.”

Giving details on her twitter handle, the Chairperson of NIDCOM, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa said: “Several people have registered.”

”Those stranded are actually not Nigerians living abroad. They are mainly Nigerians who traveled for one reason or the other and got stranded. They want to return home. We will do our best, with strict rules for them to follow before being allowed to board.”

She said the Federal Government was doing its best to negotiate reasonable fares for those willing to return home.

She added: “The Nigerian government is also doing its best. I hope you know how heavily US, Canadian and other citizens paid to go back to their countries. Nigeria is even negotiating very reasonable airfares. These are not normal times and we all hope it comes to an end.”

On the conditions set by the Federal Government, she added: “Unfortunately, that is the protocol given as at today which NIDCOM has no control over. If anything changes, all will be informed.

“It is beyond NIDCOM’s power. It’s an NCDC protocol based on very cogent reasons, I am sure.

We will continue to engage with them.” Additional report by The Nation

Support NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER’S journalism of integrity and credibility

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens.

To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)



