COURAGEOUS:

INSIDE Story of ABBA KYARI, NIGERIA’S Number ONE Crime Busting COP…Fight Criminals, Expose their Hideout, Kidnappers Fear Him

* Geography Graduate from University of Maiduguri is Youngest High-Ranking Police Officer in Nigeria

* Promoted an Assistant Commissioner of Police after several breakthroughs in Crime Fighting

* Successfully carried out Policing in Lagos as former Head, Special Anti-Robbery Squad

* Leads Nigeria Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team to crack hardened Crime

* Trained in Nigeria, Overseas, always a First-Class Intelligent Officer

* AWARDS Won include: IGP Commendation Award for Courage 2012, 2013, 2014, Governor’s Award for Gallantry, Leadership & Service excellence 2011, 2012, 2013

BY FEMI AKINDE/CRIME REPORTER, ABUJA

HE’S AN OUTSTANDING NIGERIAN POLICE OFFICER, a brave, excellent and refined cop highly respected in intelligence gathering, operations, tactical policing and crime busting in undercover activities. ABBA KYARI, is one of Nigeria’s most honored, highly celebrated Nigerian feared amongst kidnappers, armed robbers, assassins and all criminal-intent suspect. There had been no crime case-nut he has not cracked open in Nigeria.

Kyari put his life on the line everyday without fear, challenge criminals, chase them out from their hideouts even at his own risk, yet due to his undying passion for professionalism policing, he pursues every crime case with all integrity, determination and seriousness that always lead to outstanding success.

Due to his many anti-crime successes, this Geography graduate from the University of Maiduguri was promoted Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP. In the police circle in Africa’s most populous black nation, Kyari is regarded the youngest high-ranking police officer in Nigeria.

At 41, before his elevation, he had carried out successful policing operations in Lagos as head of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS. He fought, subdued kidnappers in Delta state. He is a firm believer in eclipsing crime out of Nigeria, which is why he discovers, create blue-prints daily in fighting crimes in the country.

Kyari’s hardwork and unparalleled great strides in Lagos attracted the attention of Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police who strongly believe no other detailed police officer can crack the toughest crime-nuts in the country other than Kyari. He has since been chosen to head Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, IRT. As such, his elevation to the rank of ACP is an ‘icing on the cake’. Since Kyari’s promotion, majority of the Rank-and-File police officers in every units in the coutry had been so happy due to his continous hardowork, proper policing to keep Nigeria safe.

For the records, Kyari, made the announcement on Thursday, December 29, 2016 when he wrote on social media: “Glory be to Almighty God and sincere appreciation to IGP Ibrahim Idris, the Police Service Commission, my family, friends and well-wishers. “I have been Promoted to the prestigious rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police based on IGP’s recommendation for Gallantry, Exceptional and Superlative Performance. “At 41 years, I am the youngest Assistant Commissioner of police in Nigeria today. Please join me to celebrate this great moment.” The promotion letter was approved by the Police Service Commission (PSC) and dated December 16, 2016.

The letter said Kyari merited the new rank because of his hardwork, discipline and dedication to duty. Kyari’s step to his new position however is believed to have the imprint of former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase, who moved him from Lagos to head the unit of the police. As head of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Lagos, Kyari became heavily celebrated for the strategies he adopted in crime prevention in the state. The police officer who had his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Akwa Ibom State in 1998 and joined the Nigeria Police Force as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 2000, won many cases against criminals. One of such was the rescue of some kidnapped school children in the Ikorodu area of Lagos. He was celebrated by the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and Nigerians after the students regained freedom. Apart from his success in Lagos as head of SARS for four years, Kyari led the team that helped when the mother of Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, then finance minister was abducted in Ogwuashi-Uku in Delta state. Jide Ojo, better known as Marvelous, Buhari Hamadola, Hassan Oseni, Micheal Ojeabulu,Endurance Eke and Ibrahim Abubakar were all arrested.

He is also linked to the arrest of Olanrewaju John, also called Pastor, Okunola Saheed and Saheed Adekunle after they attacked a bureau de change in the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, in 2013.

As a result of his hardwork, Kyari has won many awards including the IGP Commendation Award for Courage 2012, 2013, 2014. He has also won the Governor’s Award for Gallantry, Leadership and Service excellence 2011, 2012, 2013. Seen as a major force in the institution, Arase was said to have moved him to Abuja to head the new unit he established.

Kyari is young, intelligent and brave personality, a thoroughbred Crime buster. Without doubt, Kyaris is a model in Policing…