COVID-19 Pandemic travel restriction:

NIGERIAN Couple deliver quadruplets in Dubai, newborn babies stranded in Hospital

…couple owing $120,000 and incurring daily charges of $5000 to keep the babies in separate incubators

* Kids’ Father, Tijani Abdulkareem, 32-year restaurant city cook: “We have been relying on the goodwill of the hospital and the generosity of the Nigerian community in Dubai. The hospital has really helped us”

* “I gave birth to my babies-two boys and two girls on July 1. My husband and I live in Dubai. My husband began making plans to relocate me to Nigeria to give birth when we found out that I was having quadruplets in January”-Suliyah, 29-year mother of the babies

* “Nigerian community, with contributions from some UAE residents and other nationals who read the news on local media, have been able to raise (AED) 30,000 (around $8000) to pay part of the family medical bills. They have also secured rent for two months at a bigger apartment for the couple for when the babies are discharged from the clinic. We are keen on ensuring the family gets ongoing support towards the welfare of the mother and the quadruplets even when they get back to Nigeria”-Abdul-Hakeem Anifowoshe, a member of the diaspora community in Dubai

* “Nigeria’s embassy in Dubai had contacted the family. The mission is on top of the matter and is in constant touch with the family”-Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairwoman of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission

*BY ALPHA MOHAMMED AHMIDU/SPECIAL Correspondent, Britain

THEY HAD THEIR BABIES IN MIRACLE. For Tijani Abdulkareem, 32, said his wife, Suliyah, 29, Nigerian couple who gave birth to their beautiful babies-two boys and two girls-on July 1, their joy knew no bound. A Nigerian mother and her quadruplets remain in Dubai because of Coronavirus travel restrictions that have prevented them from traveling home.

The couple, who live in Dubai, began making plans to relocate his wife to Nigeria to give birth when they found she was having quadruplets in January. They share a hostel accommodation with others, and it would have been difficult to rent a bigger place with their combined income, according to Abdulkareem, who works as a cook at a restaurant in the city.

But the government banned all commercial international flights when the pandemic struck in Nigeria in March, shortly after it recorded its first case. Only diplomatic and essential flights are currently permitted into Nigeria’s airspace and Abdulkareem says the travel restrictions, had frustrated their plans.

Although repatriation flights to Nigeria from Dubai are taking place, they are few and far between.

Abdulkareem said the couple hoped that the travel restrictions would ease ahead of her planned departure to Nigeria in May, a few months before her August delivery date.

“We thought the travel situation would improve … but the lockdown made it difficult to get flights,” he said.

While they were still making arrangements for her travel to Nigeria, Abdulkareem said his wife went into premature labor and had the babies via an emergency C-section at the Latifah Women and Children hospital in Dubai.

The babies’ early arrival has also unsettled the couple’s finances. Abdulkareem said his wife stopped work as a hospital cleaner some months ago and their meager income was not enough to get health insurance. The family has incurred thousands of dollars in medical debt since the babies were born and the bill is mounting as doctors say the quadruplets may remain for another six weeks at the hospital before they can go home, Abdulkareem said.

The couple owe around $120,000 and are incurring daily charges of $5000 to keep the babies in separate incubators. The father told CNN they have been relying on the goodwill of the hospital and the generosity of the Nigerian community in Dubai. “The hospital has really helped us.

They discharged my wife and are doing all they can to ensure that the babies are doing well. The Nigerian community has also been like a family to us,” Abdulkareem said.

The community, with contributions from some UAE residents and other nationals who read the news on local media, have been able to raise (AED) 30,000 (around $8000) to pay part of the family medical bills, Abdul-Hakeem Anifowoshe, a member of the diaspora community in Dubai told CNN.

They have also secured rent for two months at a bigger apartment for the couple for when the babies are discharged from the clinic, Anifowoshe said.

“We’re keen on ensuring the family gets ongoing support towards the welfare of the mother and the quadruplets even when they get back to Nigeria,” Anifowoshe said. Chairwoman of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri-Erewa, whose agency has been evacuating citizens stuck abroad, said the country’s embassy in Dubai had contacted the family.

“The mission is on top of the matter and is in constant touch with the family,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

The new father says he’s anxious to resettle his family back in Nigeria where he believes there will be more family members to help out with caring for the babies. However, they may have to wait a little longer.

Nigeria’s airspace remains closed indefinitely to international travel, and authorities have not announced when commercial flights will resume.

For now, the family is reveling in the joy of the new arrivals.

“I never expected to have quadruplets. It is still a miracle,” Abdulkareem said. “And I believe that can happen again to get my family to Nigeria,” he added.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens.

To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)



