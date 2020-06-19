COVID-19 SPREAD IN NIGERIA:

Former Oyo State Governor, Senator ISIAKA ABIOLA AJIMOBI battling to Stay alive, on Life Support Ventilator Machine…diagnosed with Coronavirus three weeks ago, receiving treatment at upscale Lagos hospital, First Cardiology Consultants

* Rumoured dead last night but family, aides claim ‘he is still alive’

* Lagos Hospital source: “We are asking for prayers, admitting that his situation had become critical. Other than placing him on life support, First Cardiology Consultants is currently not doing anything else on him”

*BY JINADU AKINLABI/SENIOR HEALTH EDITOR, LAGOS & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

NIGERIANS ARE FERVENTLY PRAYING FOR FORMER GOVERNOR OF OYO STATE, Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi as he is presently battling to stay alive. The hardworking, soft-spoken politician had contracted the dreaded COVID-19 disease and was rushed to a Lagos hospital three weeks ago where he had been undergoing serious medication daily. Eye witness account confirmed that Ajimobi is placed on a life support ventilator machine.

Ajimobi, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 about three weeks ago, has been receiving treatment at the upscale Lagos hospital, First Cardiology Consultants. Though rumoured dead last night but family and aides said he is still alive. They asked for prayers, admitting that his situation had become critical. However, giving an update on his condition, a credible said: “Other than placing him on life support, First Cardiology Consultants is currently not doing anything else on him.”

A source in the hospital disclosed that Senator Ajimobi’s “supporters and aides do not have access to him” as people are not being allowed to see him at the hospital.

Senator Ajimobi, who left office upon completing his tenure on May 29 last year, was the Deputy National Chairman (South-West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) before the party’s National Working Committee on Tuesday named him the Acting National Chairman following the suspension of the occupant of the post, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on court order. The appointment was, however, challenged by Chief Victor Giadom, who was previously declared Acting National Chairman on court orders. Two days ago, News Express reported that Senator Ajimobi was in coma at the highbrow hospital, First Cardiologist, Lagos, after he was diagnosed of the dreaded Coronavirus over two weeks earlier.

Speaking on phone with Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser to former Oyo state Governor on Communication and Strategy on this matter, he said: “Thank you for reaching out to us hear directly from United States of America to verify the truth. I can assure you that former governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, is now in a stable condition going by the latest report I have received from the hospital. He would have recovered faster if younger in age but he is an elderly person. I am asking Nigerians in America, at home and in the Diaspora to keep praying for him to recover quickly”-Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser to former Oyo state Governor on Communication and Strategy

