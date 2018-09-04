CRUEL & SHOCKING:

NIGERIAN FAMOUS Musician, ZAINAB NIELSEN (Alizee), 4 year old Daughter Killed by European Husband in Banana Island Apartment, Lagos…Over Misunderstanding, Jealousy

*Police discovers marks of violence on bodies, homicide unit is investigating

* 29 year old Deceased musician billed to perform April 29 in the southern city of Warri

* Danish Husband, Peter Schau Nielsen blames the Devil for action

* Last year she signed a lucrative deal with Japan-based Petra Entertainment

BY JOYCE NWACHUKWU/ENTERTAINMENT WRITER, LAGOS

Police spokesman Chike Godwin Oti reportedly said that 29-year-old Zainab popularly known as Alizee, was killed Thursday with her daughter in their apartment on upscale Banana Island. He says there were marks of violence on the bodies and the homicide unit is investigating.

Oti says police have arrested Peter in connection with the deaths. Alizee is popular among Nigerian youths and was scheduled to perform April 29 in the southern city of Warri. Alizee’s family and friends have been mourning since news broke that their family bread winner had been murdered by her European husband. For the records, Alizee signed a lucrative deal with Japan-based Petra Entertainment last year.