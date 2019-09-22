CRUELTY:

Nigerian 73-year old Nanny in America, OLUREMI ADELEYE Sentenced to 40 years first-degree child abuse jail…for Killing an 8-month-old by force-feeding her bottles of milk

*Maryland resident suspect confinement was imposed for 15 years

* Adeleye, a mother of five and grandmother of 10, said that feeding children so they don’t go hungry is customary in her home country of Nigeria and she didn’t mean to hurt the baby

*Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy: ‘No winners or losers in this case. Nothing that could have happened here today could have brought them the justice that they want, which is to have their little girl with them. She would’ve been three years old had she lived. She deserved to grow up,” Braveboy said. “She deserved to have a life, to fulfill her dreams, and all of that was cut short by the reckless actions of someone who was supposed to care for her. The judge imposed a fair sentence’

But her attempts to forcefully gave milk to this infant which resulted in the child's death landed her in court and jail where she has been sentenced to 40 years and may eventually die in the process due to her old age. Oluremi Adeleye is embattled and may have come to her wit's end. Court documents showed this woman killed an 8-month-old, Enitan Salubi by force feeding her bottles of milk. Now, she will spend decades in prison.

This 73-year-old nanny received a decades-long sentence in prison Friday in the 2016 death of 8-month-old, officials said. Adeleye was found guilty in February of second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse resulting in death and second-degree child abuse.

Adeleye was sentenced to 40 years for first-degree child abuse — confinement was imposed for 15 years. She received a sentence of 30 years, all but 15 suspended, for the second-degree murder conviction.

Adeleye also received 15 years, all but three years suspended, for the second-degree child abuse charge. But Adeleye’s attorney, Douglas Wood argued that he believes the sentence was “harsh” in a press conference.

But Braveboy believes the judge imposed a fair sentence. “She deserved to grow up,” Braveboy said. “She deserved to have a life, to fulfill her dreams, and all of that was cut short by the reckless actions of someone who was supposed to care for her. And so we understand that miss Oluremi did not mean to kill baby Enita, but she should have known that her actions could have cause serious bodily harm, and in this case, death.”

Despite the sentencing Friday, Braveboy said the family is still mourning the loss of their daughter.

“We hope that they find some peace and some comfort as they move forward with their lives,” Braveboy said.

A nanny camera captured the incident between Adeleye and the baby on video.

Defense lawyers for Adeleye, who was arrested under her married name of Oluremi Oyindasola, said she was “cup feeding” the child. They described it as pouring liquid into the hand to give the child food when they need to eat, but don’t want to, according to the Post.

“I did what I needed to do to make sure the baby had food in the stomach,” she said through an interpreter.