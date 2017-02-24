CRY FOR HELP:

Nigeria’s Journalist, Cartoonist, Peter Thomas Suffering Severe Ulcer, Inflamed Appendix, Ruptured Intestine….Expend millions of Naira life’s Saving on medication at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital

*Had First Stage Surgery for 4 Hours 30 Minutes

*Begs Lagos State Gov, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nigeria Guild of Editors for Succor

Famous Dee Jay, Media Consultant still under Close Observation, Random Tests daily

* 47 year old Groovemaster can be reached directly on his Cellphone at:+234 805 500 1838

*‘Gastrointestinal perforation (GP) occurs when a hole forms all the way through the stomach, large bowel, or small intestine. It can be due to a number of different diseases, including appendicitis and diverticulitis. It can also be the result of trauma’-Dr Clem Scott, Chicago

BY TOLU OPEMIDE/MEDICAL REPORTER, LAGOS & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

HE WAS a great journalist, cartoonist, a hardworking entertainment and society writer in Nigeria. He was a fantastic reporter who abides by the ethics and laws of journalism. Peter Thomas’ entertainment stories always stand out, same with his gossip columns. Painfully, this journalist whose editorial accomplishment glitters can no longer actively perform journalism functions is now suffering Severe Ulcer, Inflamed Appendix and Ruptured Intestine.

So far, Thomas often called ‘Groovemaster’ by his colleagues based on his pseudo name said he had spent some millions of Naira, having had to empty his bank account to earlier pay his medical bills.

His words: “I have expended over Naira 450 thousands. The medical bill ia daily routine here in Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja.

On the position of his health, he said: “I am suffering Severe Ulcer, Appendix and Ruptured Intestine. I had my First stage surgery successful, though lasted for 4 hours and so minutes. I am still under close observation and random tests.

Thomas is now reaching out now to Lagos State Government, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, and Nigeria Guild of Editors, NGE, asking for urgent help to enable him pay for his medical bills so he may be eventually discharged, “I am kindly reaching out to the Lagos State Government, NUJ, NGE to urgently help me so I may pay my medical bills because I have been unable to do my journalism job due to my health challenges.

For Dr Clem Scott, Chicago, a Medical Surgeon in Chicago told our correspondent that Gastrointestinal perforation (GP) occurs when a hole forms all the way through the stomach, large bowel, or small intestine. It can be due to a number of different diseases, including appendicitis and diverticulitis. It can also be the result of trauma.

Scott explained that GP also known as ruptured bowel, is a hole in the wall of part of the gastrointestinal tract. The gastrointestinal tract includes the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, and large intestine. Symptoms include severe abdominal pain and tenderness. … The pain is usually constant in nature.

His words: “A gastrointestinal perforation is a hole that can develop anywhere in your gastrointestinal (GI) tract, which runs from your throat to your rectum. Food travels down your esophagus, into your stomach, where it empties into your small intestine, and then into your large intestine, or bowel. If the perforation occurs in your bowel, it may be called a perforated bowel.

Sepsis Alliance, a medical research firm in America stated that: “If your GI tract is perforated, the contents may spill into your abdomen and cause peritonitis, an infection. Such an infection can lead to sepsis. Sometimes called blood poisoning by members of the general public, sepsis is the body’s often deadly response to infection or injury. Sepsis kills and disables millions and requires early suspicion and treatment for survival. Nigeria’s state and Federal Government should urgently help this Nigerian bundle of talent, Peter Thomas.”

*For the Records, Thomas meritoriously worked earlier successfully in Today’s Choice Magazine and FAME WEEKLY MAGAZINE