DAMNING VERDICT in INDONESIA:

‘MUHAMMADU BUHARI would be ousted in the 2019 election’-Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigeria’s president

…Says: “Nigeria President will be voted out for poor performance and inaction on urgent matters that offer economic benefit for all”

* Lament: ‘Buhari’s hands are too Weak’

*Assures: ‘We will soon have a newly elected president that will be able to sign International engagement and opportunistic deal for Nigeria’

BY BIDEMI OLUMIDE/DIPLOMATIC REPORTER in Indonesia

AS THE 2019 ELECTIONS DRAWS NEARER WHERE LEADERS ARE ELECTED BY VOTES, a former Nigerian President, OLUSEGUN OBASANJO has taken swipe at the leadership lifestyles and conduct of President Muhammadu Buhari in office, and left a damning verdict during Babcar N’diaye lecture series in Indonesia by claiming “ Muhammadu Buhari would be ousted in the 2019 election for poor performance and inaction on urgent matters that offer economic benefit for all.”

The lecture series in far away East Asian country organised by African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) on the sidelines of ongoing International Monetary Fund/World Bank Group meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, had Obasanjo said Nigeria needs to assert itself among the League of Nations, and only smart leaders would take the opportunity. Without doubt, the development, which is more like a tacit endorsement of another presidential hopeful, is also a clear indication that Obasanjo has fully declared his non-support for Buhari’s return.

Obasanjo, who spoke at the event, under the title: “Global Power Disequilibrium: Trade Wars and Implications for Africa,” noted the importance of responding to international engagements and the opportunities that should be tapped into quickly to grow the country.

His words: “I can assure you that Nigeria will soon sign. Hopefully, we will soon have a president that will be able to sign it, because the incumbent president’s hands are too weak to sign.”

Also, the Director of Centre for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, Prof. Jeffrey Sachs, said three out of four children in Africa are dropouts, contributing to the continent’s underdevelopment.

The World-renowned economist, who also discussed the topic, said there was a global fund to fight diseases 18 years ago and now, there is need for an Africa fund to ensure quality education for every child.

