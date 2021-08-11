Daylight MURDER!

Nigerian born American Green Card recipient; Prince DENNIS ABUDA killed after family pays N10million ransom…abducted on Benin-Lagos express road enroute Murtala Mohammed Int’l airport

*Corpse deposited at an undisclosed hospital in Edo state

*BY AKEEM BAMIDELE/Anti-graft Correspondent, Ekpoma, Edo state & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

ALL hope that Prince DENNIS ELONIYO ABUDA, an Atlanta based American Green Card holder and businessman who traveled to Edo state Nigeria on vacation will return to United States failed as this Nigerian fell victim of kidnappers who extinguished life off him after coercing family of the victim for payment to the tune of Ten Million Naira, N10Million.

In brevity, kidnappers killed this Atlanta, Georgia-based Nigerian man, after receiving payment meant to secure his release and that of other family members.

Recall the abduction of Abuda by unknown gunmen while travelling from Benin city to Lagos to catch a flight back to the USA where he lived.

The businessman who came into the country for the Christmas celebration was abducted alongside some family members not long ago along the Benin-Akure road on his way to Lagos from Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government near Agbanikaka.

The decomposing body of Abuda was found in a bush near the small town of Agbanikaka, Ovia Northeast Local Government Area of the state four days after he was kidnapped.

A woman who was travelling with him to Lagos to catch a flight back to the United States was also kidnapped.

A family source said that the realtor and president of Fugar America Foundation was reportedly shot dead by the kidnappers after he slumped during the forced long march to the forest.

“Prince Abuda was shot dead by the abductors when he couldn’t walk anymore and slumped. The kidnappers didn’t want to leave him behind as they were afraid that he will reveal their hideout to security agencies and so decided to shoot him.” the source told Tribune.

The corpse has been deposited at an undisclosed hospital in Edo State, pending burial arrangements by the family. Meanwhile, other abducted persons who were travelling with Abuda were released safely after payment of the ransom money. The abductors had earlier demanded a sum of N20 million but later reduced the ransom to N10 million after a series of negotiations and pleadings by the family members.

