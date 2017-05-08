DEMONSTRATION IN NIGERIA:

BY LAWAL MOHAMMED/DIPLOMATIC WRITER, UNITED KINGDOM & KOLA OWODE/REPORTER, ABUJA

SOME NIGERIANS HAVE COME TOGETHER under the platform of ‘Group of Concerned Nigerians’, GCN, to officially protest against the continuous absence of Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari presently on medication in London, still recuperating over health issues. These Nigerians vowed that their protest will take place in Abuja, Nigeria seat of power and simultaneously holds in London. Already, dates has been fixed for August 7, 2017 at 9am in Nigeria, 11am in United Kingdom.

GCN press statement reads:

“In line with the provisions of Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which guarantees the right to peaceful assembly, and in exercise of that right, we have therefore, written a letter to the Police and other relevant security agencies requesting for protection as we exercise our fundamental right as enshrined in the constitution.

“All participants are urged to convene at the stipulated venues before 9am in Abuja and before 11am in London. Once there, they have been advised to demand that the president returns to Nigeria, or resigns due to incapacitation. They further extended the invitation to other persons, stating: “We are inviting the general public, members of the press and Civil Society Organizations to our peaceful Daily Sit-Out that is scheduled to take place as follows; August 7th, 0900am at the Unity Fountain Abuja and August 7th, 11am at the Abuja House, London, United Kingdom.”