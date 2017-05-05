DEVELOPING:

BUHARI Dares CABAL over Health, Resume in Aso Rock…Foils Secret Agenda of Obasanjo, Abdusalami Abubakar and IBB’s meeting in Hilltop Mansion

*Nigerian President still on continuous Medication

* Why Niger State Governor picked OBJ at the Airport

QUOTES: “In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution, the president has formally transmitted letters to the Senate and the House of Representatives, intimating the National Assembly ‘that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria after my vacation”

BY LOLA IBIYEMI/POLITICAL REPORTER/ABUJA

NIGERIA’S PRESIDENT, Muhammadu Buhari though still recuperating and on continuous medication due to his ill-health has finally resumed back in Aso Rock, the seat of power and would not take any chance to avert interference in the smooth operation of government.

Even though he said some days ago that he would be operating from home recently, while the Vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo maintains running of the government because of his challenging health issues, Mr President was told by his aides that only few days ago, three former presidents of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, General Ibrahim Babangida, IBB and General Abdulsalami Abubakar Tuesday held a meeting in Minna, Niger State over the health status of President Buhari under the cover of darkness.

President Buhari resumed duty as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was also fully briefed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who acted as president while he was away in London, the British capital.

President Buhari’s resumption was corroborated by the President’s personal assistant on new media Bashir Ahmad who disclosed this on Tuesday, May 2 in a couple of tweets on his verified Twitter handle. According to him, President Buhari received briefing from Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) General Managing Director Maikanti Baru. He also received another briefing from the attorney-general of the federation and minister of of justice Abubakar Malami SAN. After some days of rest away from the office, President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to work.

This going by our investigation is in compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution, the president has formally transmitted letters to the Senate and the House of Representatives, intimating the National Assembly ‘that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It was gathered that the three main issues on the table of these former presidents were: Buhari’s health, Resignation or Impeachment due to the then ‘vacuum’ created on the seat of Mr President.

For its importance and urgency, IBB ensured that all his domestic staff in the living Room were excused out of the main mansion into the adjacent mansion to avoid leakage of this sensitive information to the press. After about 2 hours of close discussion, it was unanimously agreed that Abdulsalami, Obasanjo should proceed to Aso Rock to see Buhari where they were to confirm the veracity of this news due to the tension being generated in polity regarding the health challenges of Mr President, while IBB will not be able to make it with them to see Buhari due to ill-health.

When intelligence reports reached BUHARI of these latest plans being made and discussion that was centered on his health, Nigeria’s President allegedly dares these erstwhile Presidents centered on his health, style of governance and Impeachment saga, Buhari returned back to work in officially capacity as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The meeting according to sources ended with a prayer for the health of President Buhari and General Babangida. The meeting of the former heads of states was held top secret as visitors that usually visit the house were disallowed from entering the house ahead of the arrival of Chief Obasanjo.

It was learnt that before Obasanjo’s arrival, General Abubakar was already in IBB’s house waiting as the Niger state Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello received Obasanjo at Minna airport and accompanied him to IBB home at hill top devoid of official retinue.

Meanwhile, indications confirm that President Buhari is still on continuous medication for his health stability as he recuperates gradually.

As soon of the news of the meeting broke, Nigeria`s first lady, Aisha Buhari, took to her twitter handle, @aishambuhari ,while her media aide hurriedly sent out a media advisory alerting the press of her tweets:

She tweeted: “I thank all Nigerians for their concern, love and prayers over my husband’s health status.

” I wish to inform everyone that his health is not as bad as it is being perceived. Meanwhile, he continues to carry out his responsibilities during this period. As it may come to your notice, he is meeting with the Minister of Justice and the GMD of the NNPC this evening.

” Long live Nigerians. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”