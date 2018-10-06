DEVELOPING:

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

IT IS AN EMOTIONAL STORY. BUBA JABBI entered United States from Gambia, his native home as a visitor in 1995, overstayed his lawful presence. And thereafter assumed the status of illegal immigrant hiding in the shadow. He thereafter lived over 20 years in United States. And to beat the United States immigration system, married to Katrina, an American from Wisconsin Rapids.

Naija Standard can tell to you that a United States federal agency reportedly confirmed that after more than 20 years in the United States, Jabbi, who lived in Wisconsin was deported to West Africa recently.

Naija Standard investigation showed that he process for his deportation was set in motion eight years ago when a judge ruled that he had overstayed his legal residency. Jabbi had entered the U.S. in 1995 and overstayed his visa. He was detained February 15 after checking in with federal authorities as he had been directed and was set for deportation based on a judge’s order from 2010.

A stay of removal had been filed on his behalf, but was denied February 27, according to Nicole Alberico, a public affairs officer with ICE. Jabbi, the father of two daughters ages five and one, was being held at a detention centre in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

If necessary, Jabbi’s wife, Katrina Jabbi, a native of Wisconsin Rapids, said she would move her family almost 5,000 miles to The Gambia, a nation of about two million people that is almost twice the size of Delaware, to be with her husband.

“We have spent many years trying to rectify this situation,” Katrina Jabbi previously said. “I will continue to fight and file waivers if he is deported.

