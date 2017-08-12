DEVELOPING:

BY MIKE ALORE/STAFF WRITER, LAGOS

THE GENERAL OVERSEER OF MOUNTAIN OF LIBERATION AND MIRACLE MINISTRIES a. k. a, ‘Liberation City’ Church, Dr. Chris Okafor has come out in anger to refute a news story on the cover of one of Nigeria’s national newspaper where it was alleged that his close aides allegedly collect the sum of N100,000 from desperate Nigerians willing to see him in search of miracles. He has described the said publication as ‘Lies from the pit of HELL.’

Okafor, Senior Pastor of Liberation City, one of the fastest growing ministries in the world, has described as untrue a front page story in The Saturday Sun of December 2, 2017 entitled: ‘PAY AS YOU YEARN…Lagos church where a

miracle seeker pays N100,000 to see G.O’.

Making his remarks on the shocking story, the preacher whose ministry is situated in Ojodu-Berger, Lagos, maintained that “nothing could be farther from the truth…To say that people pay N100,000 before seeing me is both outlandish and unimaginable. Imagine if all the people who come to the church – over 2000 of them – pay N100,000 before seeing me, then I will be the richest pastor in the world, which is not even what I am after. What I am after, for the records, are the one billion souls I want to win for God. Not money, not material acquisition or such things.

“In fact, you can do your own private investigation. The little money I have goes

into charity, and that is why Liberation City spends millions almost every week

supporting widows with both food stuffs and cash. We also offer scholarships to the indigent. We have spent millions giving our community here, and even outside, transformers, boreholes, etc. We even tarred the major road leading to this place, which I want to believe you saw while coming.

“But going back to the N100,000 (bribe) tale, the mysterious reporter, because he was not bold enough to accompany the story with his byline, must have overheard an announcement being made on the need for more members to support our Television ministry and perhaps wanting to sensationalize it, rushed to his office to write what he wrote.

“Unfortunately, neither him nor any senior editorial staff of The Sun Newspapers bothered to cross check with my media team or even myself, because I am very, very accessible, before publishing. I would have taken them up on the matter to bring forward their proof, but as a servant of God, I have decided to forgive them for they know not what they do. Look at it this way, who and who have paid the alleged N100,000? Do they have their receipts

or what proof do they have to support what was published?

“Like I said, I have chosen to forgive them, but would like to state both emphatically and unequivocally that nothing like that happens or happened at the Liberation City.”

In a statement issued by Azuh Arize, Publicist for this church, who also doubles as Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine said Liberation City has been harvesting souls for God’s kingdom for 14years now. This year alone, he has visited over 25 countries, working for God. It reads on behalf of Okafor: ‘My mandate actually is to win one billion souls for God and neither this allegation nor any other false story can stop that. ‘Again, like the Bible said in Matthew 16:18, I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.”