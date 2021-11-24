Developing:

My LIFE in Danger, I am not SAFE inside Nigeria’s Department of State Services’ Detention-NNAMDI KANU, Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra

…I’m being tortured, not allowed to change my clothes, any detainee that exchanges pleasantries with me is condemned to a solitary cell or maximum-security punishment

*‘Contrary to a Court order, I am solitarily confined to a very tiny cell twenty-three (23) hours of the day without access to sunlight and any social interactions whatsoever. The condition of my detention at the DSS headquarters in Abuja continues to be harsh, degrading, and inhumane’-KANU

*‘DSS officials did not allow him to have a new pair of glasses, since they broke into pieces the ones he was using during his abduction in Kenya’-Counsels to pro-Biafra agitator

*‘Barrister Aloy Ejimakor detained, interrogated for hours by the DSS when he came on visitation to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. To date, Kanu had been denied access to the British Consul despite repeated requests to see him’-INVESTIGATION

*BY KALU AMAECHI/SPECIAL Assignment Correspondent, Abuja

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi NNAMDI KANU has raised the alarm that his life is no longer safe inside Nigeria’s Department of State Services’ detention, revealing that his life has been turned upside down following the continuous torture, humiliation he had been made to witness, such that he had been kept in solitary confinement without seeing sunlight for twenty-three hours a day.

The nation’s secret police have also allegedly not allowed the pro-Biafra agitator to change his clothes since he was renditioned in June, and any detainee that exchanges pleasantries with him is condemned to a solitary cell or maximum-security punishment.

All these inhuman treatments and others are meted out as punishment on Kanu, according to an official Press Release received from his lawyers.

The statement was signed by two of Kanu’s leading lawyers, Aloy Ejimakor and Ifeanyi Ejiofor and made available to our correspondent on Thursday.

In the statement titled, ‘Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s detention condition at the DSS amounts to torture’.

His lawyers also alleged that the DSS officials did not allow him to have a new pair of glasses, since they broke into pieces the ones he was using during his abduction in Kenya.

The statement read, “Our Client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has instructed us to make the following information public:

“That despite a Court order to the contrary, the condition of his detention at the DSS headquarters in Abuja continues to be harsh, degrading and inhumane.

“That he is solitarily confined to a very tiny cell twenty-three (23) hours of the day without access to sunlight and any social interactions whatsoever. He believes that this is aimed at inflicting extreme emotional and mental distress on him and breaking him psychologically.

“That any detainee who encounters and greets him during the single hour he is allowed outside his cell is promptly put in solitary confinement or transferred to maximum security as a punishment for exchanging mere greetings with him. Because of this, detainees have resorted to avoiding him and exchanging salutations with him, not to talk of any other form of social interactions.

“That since the Nigerian government extraordinarily renditioned him, he has not been allowed a change of clothing; and his Jewish prayer shawls and other religious materials brought to him by his Counsel were rejected and returned.

“That the DSS has refused to replace his corrective glasses (lenses) which were smashed to smithereens by agents of the Nigerian government in the process of the violence they unleashed on him while abducting him in Kenya. This has led to a rapid deterioration of his sight.

“That he is restricted to meeting with his Counsel in an atmosphere devoid of private discussions with his Counsel; and he is oftentimes denied perusal of legal documentation his Counsel brings to him to review.

“That he is not allowed to sleep with a pillow, and this has led to him developing acid reflux which comes with acute burning sensations in his chest, chest pains and extreme difficulty in swallowing.

“That on the 17th of July 2021, one of his Lawyers (the undersigned Barrister Aloy Ejimakor) was detained and interrogated for hours by the DSS when he came to the DSS on visitation to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Mazi Kanu, who witnessed the detention before being led away was very distressed and alarmed by this incident and he considers it a brazen act of intimidation of his Counsel.

“That he has, to date, been denied access to the British Consul despite her repeated requests to see him; and on the day of his last court appearance (10th November 2021), the British Consul who was in Court to observe the proceedings was intimidated by DSS officers, who restricted her from coming close to Mazi Kanu.

“That, to date, the DSS has denied his repeated requests for an independent medical examination to determine the extent of damage done to his body by a suspected substance he may have been injected with during this abduction and extraordinary rendition. He has reason to believe that the said injected substance is depleting the potassium content of his body, thus causing him constipation, a feeling of skipped heart beats, palpitations, fatigue, muscle weakness/spasms and numbness.

“That in the circumstance of the forgoing, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu continues to have a persistent and heightened feeling of portent threat to his overall well-being and safety within the DSS facility where he is currently detained.”

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)